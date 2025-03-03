Sabdham Day 3 Box Office: Aadhi Pinishetty's movie registers higher collections than Friday on 1st Sunday; Grosses Rs 1 crore

Aadhi Pinisetty’s latest film Sabdham, a Tamil-language horror thriller directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, is showing encouraging signs at the box office. Produced by 7G Films and AAlpha Frames, the film hit theatres on February 28 (Friday) and opened with ₹90 lakh on Day 1. While the initial numbers were modest, the weekend brought some positive movement, with Day 2 (Saturday) collections rising to ₹1.05 crore and Day 3 (Sunday) managing a solid ₹1 crore. With this, Sabdham’s domestic box office total for the first three days stands at ₹2.95 crore.

Day Worldwide Collections 1 Rs .90 Lakh 2 Rs 1.05 crore 3 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 2.95 crore

Horror thrillers often take time to find their audience, and Sabdham seems to be following the same path. The film is also benefiting from Aadhi Pinisetty’s return to the big screen after a two-year gap, which has created curiosity among fans. It appears this curiosity, combined with word-of-mouth from thriller lovers, is slowly translating into footfalls. However, with the arrival of Monday, the real test begins. Weekday numbers will reveal whether this slow and steady rise continues — or if Sabdham faces the typical weekday drop seen with niche films.

Sabdham caters directly to fans of supernatural and horror content, which gives it a clear target audience. Reviews so far have been mixed — with some calling out the slow-paced narrative — but Aadhi Pinisetty’s performance has received strong praise for its intensity and emotional depth. Interestingly, Sabdham’s biggest competitor at the box office is another horror thriller, Aghathiya, which was released on the same day. However, Aghathiya’s below-average reviews and weak collections have given Sabdham an unexpected edge.

With momentum picking up over the weekend and the competition faltering, Sabdham now has an opportunity to solidify its place at the box office if it can hold strong through the weekdays. If word-of-mouth from horror lovers continues to spread, Sabdham could surprise with a healthy first-week collection. For now, all eyes are on Monday’s numbers to see if Sabdham can maintain its positive trend or if the weekday dip will slow down its progress. Either way, Aadhi Pinisetty’s comeback has made some noise, and his fans are hopeful that Sabdham can sustain its spooky charm for a little longer

