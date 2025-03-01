Sabdham Day 1 Box Office: Aadhi’s Horror Thriller opens DECENT with Rs 90 lakhs – all eyes on weekend trend!

Tamil hero Aadhi Pinisetty’s latest horror flick, Sabdham, has kicked off its theatrical run with a promising start, though slow, raking up a decent ₹90 lakhs on its Day 1 at the Box office. Despite being a film that will appeal only to a particular section of the audience, Sabdham has managed to pull in good numbers. Thanks to its gripping premise, spine-chilling execution in the First Half, and solid performances that the movie is getting an applause.

Directed by Arivazhagan, the film marks a much-anticipated reunion between the filmmaker and Aadhi, following their cult-favorite supernatural thriller Eeram, which got released in Telugu as Vaishali, and worked wonders. With this latest outing Sabdham, the duo dived deep into the world of acoustic horror, creating an eerie atmosphere with sound and music, leaving the audiences on the edge of their seats. Aadhi plays a paranormal investigator inside the film, who is drawn into a series of unexplainable deaths at a medical college. His intense performance has received not only praise, but many lauded his acting prowess where he portrayed fear, authority, and vulnerability pretty much effortlessly.

Adding to the film’s impact is talented composer Thaman's electrifying background score and sound design, which has been one of the biggest talking points. Known for his thumping and energetic score all the time, Thaman went beyond the usual here, crafting a soundscape that amplifies the film’s tension and dread. While his amazing score has given a terrific appeal, there is slight confusion in the narrative towards the second half of the film, which actually resulted a bit of mixed talk around the movie.

While Sabdham has made a decent start, the real test begins now. The Day 2 collections are expected to be either in the same range as Day 1 or see a slight dip, which is usual for films in the horror genre. However, if strong word-of-mouth starts to spread, there’s a chance that the film could pick up momentum over the weekend. A strong Saturday-Sunday performance is quite essential ensure Sabdham sustains itself at the Box Office for couple of weeks more.

With positive reviews rolling in and audiences appreciating the film’s fresh approach to horror, Sabdham seems to be on the right track. If it continues this momentum, it could very well become one of the sleeper hits of the season. Now, all eyes are on the weekend numbers to see if Aadhi Pinisetty’s spooky thriller can translate its eerie thrills into big box office success!