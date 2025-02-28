Box Office: Arjun Sarja, Jiiva and Raashi Khanna’s horror-comedy Aghathiyaa Day 1 prediction hints at a DECENT start

Tamil cinema’s latest horror-comedy Aghathiyaa, starring Arjun Sarja, Jiiva, and Raashi Khanna, is off to a promising start at the box office. With strong pre-release buzz and an intriguing storyline, the film is expected to earn around Rs 1 crore on its opening day despite facing tough competition from other releases.

Jiiva’s recent track record boosts expectations

Jiiva, who delivered a box office blockbuster with his previous film Black, has built solid momentum for Aghathiyaa. Adding to the film’s appeal is the presence of veteran action star Arjun Sarja, who recently impressed audiences with his performance in Vidaamuyarchi. With his loyal fan base and action hero image, Arjun’s presence strengthens Aghathiyaa’s box office prospects.

On the glamour front, Raashi Khanna, who is currently balancing projects across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi industries, brings star power and pan-India appeal to the film. Her busy lineup and popularity across regions could contribute to strong openings in all three languages — Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi — where Aghathiyaa has released simultaneously.

Genre clash with Sabdham adds to box office battle

While romantic comedy Dragon might not directly challenge Aghathiyaa, the real clash comes from Aadhi Pinisetty and Lakshmi Menon’s horror thriller Sabdham, which also released on the same day. Both films target the same audience, creating a spooky showdown at the box office.

Aghathiyaa, directed by Pa. Vijay, blends period horror, thrilling action, and comedy, revolving around a struggling art director who discovers a mysterious 1940s camera. The discovery throws him and his fiancée into a dangerous puzzle involving ghosts, dark secrets, and eerie twists.

Aghathiyaa’s trailer received millions of views ahead of release, building strong interest. Combined with the reputation of Jiiva, Arjun Sarja, and Raashi Khanna, the film is likely to hold its own in this crowded weekend.

With Jiiva turning his small film Black into a decent earner, fans are hoping Aghathiyaa can repeat the magic. All eyes are now on day 1 collections to see if this horror-comedy will turn into the next box office hit.