Salaar box office collections: Prabhas starrer holds well post Holiday, Tops 300Cr in India & 400Cr Worldwide

Salaar held well on Tuesday after the Christmas holiday as it raked in another Rs. 31 crore. The Prabhas starrer went past Rs. 300 crore mark at the Indian box office, with a five-day running total of Rs. 311 crore. It also crossed the Rs. 400 crore mark globally, with the film bringing USD 11.50 million (Rs. 95 crore) from overseas, for a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 406 crore. The first week for the film is headed to be around Rs. 350 crore. There will be another extended holiday weekend next week which should take it over the Rs. 400 crore mark, closer to Rs. 425 crore.

The box office collections of Salaar at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday: Rs. 95.25 crore

Saturday: Rs. 62.50 crore

Sunday: Rs. 68.50 crore

Monday: Rs. 53.50 crore

Tuesday: Rs. 31.25 crore

Total: Rs. 311 crore

The best holding regions for Salaar were in Nizam and the Hindi belt. There is no official holiday for Boxing Day as such, but in a city like Hyderabad with a big IT industry, there is some boost present, which is probably why such a great hold came. The film grossed Rs. 9 crore in Nizam yesterday, dropping just 30 per cent from a big national holiday, taking its total to over Rs. 80 crore. Other than that, Telugu states saw a big drop as collection fell by nearly 50 per cent. Other South Indian states also faced decline, except for Bengaluru city which was a bit better for the same reason as Hyderabad as listed above.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Salaar at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 81 crore (Rs. 48.75 crore share)

Ceeded: Rs. 20 crore (Rs. 14.25 crore share)

Andhra: Rs. 58 crore (Rs. 39 crore share)

AP/TS: Rs. 159 crore (Rs. 102 crore share)

Karnataka: Rs. 31.75 crore (Rs. 16.50 crore share)

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 16 crore (Rs. 7 crore share)

Kerala: Rs. 12.25 crore (Rs. 5.25 crore share)

North India: Rs. 92 crore (Rs. 40.25 crore share)

India: Rs. 311 crore (Rs. 171 crore share)

