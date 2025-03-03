Salman Khan's box office history with Sajid Nadiadwala; how will Sikandar fare?

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala is an iconic actor-producer duo of Bollywood whose professional and personal relations range back to 3 decades ago in the film industry. The duo has collaborated numerous times in their career with each of their team up giving the audience something iconic to cherish.

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala with his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment have teamed up for Sikandar as their next project, locked to release later this month on the occasion of Eid. As the release of this action entertainer comes closer, let’s look back at the past team-ups of this duo at the box office:

1. Jeet

Salman Khan’s romantic action film Jeet released in 1996 was directed by Raj Kanwar. The film co-starred Sunny Deol, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu and Amrish Puri. This first ever collaboration of Salman with Nadiadwala was a superhit at the box office, collecting over Rs 16 crores nett at the box office.

2. Judwaa

The iconic Judwaa starring Salman Khan in a double role released in 1997, directed by David Dhawan. The film had a huge cast of Karisma Kapoor, Rambha, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah and others. It was a box office hit with a box office collection of over Rs 13 crores nett.

3. Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

The team behind the superhit Jeet came back together in the year 2000 with Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. This rom-com featured Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji as the leads. Unlike the previous 2 films of this duo, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega was a box office average film with an India nett collection of Rs 15.25 crores.

4. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

The team of Judwaa came back together in the year 2004 with Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, another memorable rom-com of Salman Khan’s career. This David Dhawan directorial also featured Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra in the lead. It again proved to be a box office hit with an India nett of Rs 29 crores.

5. Jaan-E-Mann

Jaan-E-Mann featured Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan coming back together in a rom-com directed by Shirish Kunder, co-starring Preity Zinta. The film failed at the box office due to a direct clash against Shah Rukh Khan’s Don. The film collected Rs 25 crores as its India nett only.

6. Kick

The last collaboration between this duo is Sajid Nadiadwala’s debut directorial Kick starring Salman Khan in the lead. The film also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the leading cast. This 2014 released action comedy became a box office blockbuster and collected Rs 211.50 crores India nett.

