Sikandar First Song Zohra Jabeen Teaser: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna's Eid dance number to release on THIS date

The release of Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is getting closer. Earlier, a new teaser filled with power-packed dialogues and action scenes was released. Now, the first song from the movie’s soundtrack is set to be unveiled. The teaser of the Eid dance number titled Zohra Jabeen revealed that it will arrive on March 4, 2025.

Today, March 3, the team of Sikandar shared the teaser of the film’s first song, Zohra Jabeen, across social media platforms. In the brief clip, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna were seen dressed in black ethnic outfits. Catchy music played in the background, and the teaser exuded festive vibes. It was a short glimpse of the lead pair’s chemistry. The video said, “Celebrate with Zohra Jabeen this Eid.”

The music of Zohra Jabeen is composed by Pritam, while the lyrics are written by Sameer and Danish Sabri. Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi have lent their vocals to the track. The rap is written and performed by Mellow D. Farah Khan has choreographed the steps.

The caption read, “Iss baar ki Eid hogi extra special (This time’s Eid will be extra special) with #Sikandar & his #ZohraJabeen. Song Out Tomorrow!”

Watch the song teaser here!

Rashmika Mandanna also shared the song teaser on her Instagram and wrote, “Our first song from Sikandar Zohra Jabeen is out tomorrow. Hope you enjoy it as much as we had fun shooting it!”

Advertisement

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and showered love on the Sikandar team in the comments section. One person said, “Can’t wait,” while another wrote, “Blockbuster.” A comment read, “The teaser of the song looks fantastic! I can’t wait for the full song to be released tomorrow. Love you, my handsome Salman—you look dapper as always!” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar stars Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The action entertainer is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid 2025.