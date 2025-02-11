Salman Khan and Atlee-led highly awaited action-drama shelved? Here's what we know

Salman Khan and director Atlee’s collaboration made the audience excited. Several reports suggested that the row will be joining hands for an action-drama which will also feature either Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan. However, new reports now suggest their much-anticipated film has been completely shelved. Moreover, Atlee has moved on to working with Allu Arjun on his next. Details inside!

After the massive success of Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s fans wanted him to collaborate with filmmaker Atlee and create yet another massy film. Even though that was slowly coming to fruition, reports have now revealed that the project has been shelved. Having said that, the reason behind this tragic update is unknown, stated Masala.Com.

After Jawan, Atlee joined hands with Varun Dhawan for Baby John. While promoting the movie, Pinkvilla indulged in an extensive conversation with the director. During the interview with us, the filmmaker confirmed that Khan could be part of his next.

He told Pinkvilla, “Definitely, I am going to surprise everyone with the casting. What you are thinking, yes (that’s true). But you are going to really get surprised. And am not being pompous, but it’s going to be the proudest film of our country. We want a lot of blessings; just pray for us. The casting is on the edge, and it’s going to happen in a few weeks. We will have the best best best announcement coming soon to you all.”

Earlier, an industry insider also informed Pinkvilla that Khan and Atlee’s film would be a mega-budget reincarnation drama. The source stated, “It’s going to be Salman Khan presented like never before in the avatar of a warrior in the period era, whereas the present era dynamics have been kept under wraps for now.”

The insider added that it’s an ambitious film with Atlee looking to create a new world for cinema-going audiences, with lots of action, drama, thrills, and emotion. Moreover, he is looking to lock the entire star cast and is confident of getting one of the two legends, Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth, to play the parallel lead.

