Top 9 Best Tamil Movies of All Time: From Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru to Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo

South film Industry especially the Tamil film industry is well known for some of the exceptional films that have changed the dynamics of Indian cinema forever. Actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, and Ajith Kumar among others have delivered some of the best Tamil movies that are known for their amazing performances, storylines, screenplay, and overall execution.

If you too are a fan of Tamil movies, then we must agree that you have great taste in cinema. On that note, let us take a look at the specially curated list of the top 9 best Tamil films of all time right below!

Top 9 best Tamil movies of all time

1. Soorarai Pottru (2020)

Cast - Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Urvashi, Prakash Belawadi, and Karunas

Where to watch - Amazon Prime

Runtime - 2h 33m

Rating - 8.7/10 (IMDb)

Let's start the list with a banger movie that received the prestigious National Award. Yes, we are talking about Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya in the lead role.

The film has an inspirational storyline that revolves around Nedumaaran Rajangam who aims to launch an airline company where passengers can travel without paying much. Soorarai Pottru also shows the beautiful bond between a father and son that may leave many teary-eyed.

Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, the Tamil film is available on Amazon Prime for streaming. Soorarai Pottru was so successful that the Hindi remake of the film with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was made. The film is titled Sarfira and got released on July 12.

2. Varisu (2023)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, R. Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Yogi Baby, S.J. Suryah

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Timeline: 2h 49m

Rating - 6/10 (IMDb)

If you are in the mood for a mass entertaining family drama film, this Thalapathy Vijay starrer is a must-watch. Varisu is undoubtedly one of the best Tamil movies to watch, featuring everything you can sit and enjoy for 3 hours. There are colorful dance sequences, action, and most importantly, the bond of a son with his parents.

The plot revolves around Rajendran Palanisamy, who discovers that he has pancreatic cancer. While he decides to hand over his business to one of his sons, Varisu goes into a flashback, narrating the story of his third son, Vijay.

As Vijay tries to leave, Rajendran's doctor informs Vijay of his cancer, which causes him to decide to stay for his father's birthday. Vijay's arrival as the new head of the company leads to a conflict that breaks the entire family. The rest of the story revolves around how Vijay reunites everyone and mends broken relationships.

3. Love Today (2022)

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu

Where to watch: Netflix

Timeline: 2h 34m

Rating - 8/10 (IMDb)

Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, Love Today is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining romantic comedy movies in the Tamil Industry in recent times. The film is filled with humor, laughter, and ample romance. Apart from direction, Pradeep also plays the main lead in Love Today. In addition, the film stars Raveena Ravi and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

The brilliant on-screen chemistry of actors, witty dialogues, and amazing storylines in Love Today will surely make you fall in love with the film.

4. Iruvar (1997)

Cast: Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai, Revathi, Gautami, Tabu, Nassar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2h 20m

Rating: 8.4/10 (IMDb)

No matter how good the recent films are, no one can deny that the charm of classic old films remains unmatched. Perhaps, that’s why we say old is gold. On that note, up next on the list of the top 9 best Tamil movies of all time is this Mohanlal starrer, Iruvar.

This Mani Ratnam classic stars a brilliant cast, including actors Mohanlal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The movie tells the tale of two friends, Anandan and Tamizhselvan. Anandan is an aspiring actor in the late 1940s who struggles to find good acting jobs in Madras, where he meets his best friend, Tamizhselvan.

On the other hand, Tamizhselvan is a rationalist writer who deeply believes in Dravidian ideas. With the help of his writing, Anandan lands his initial film roles, making him a superstar. The rest of the movie focuses on how power, money, and reputation come between the individuals and their friendship, creating a wedge between them.

Iruvar is inspired by the lives of late Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers M. Karunanidhi, M.G. Ramachandran, and J. Jayalalithaa.

5. Yennai Arindhaal (2015)

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Anushka Shetty, Trisha

Where to watch: Hotstar

Timeline: 2h 49m

Rating: 7.3/10 (IMDb)

Next, we have another superhit Tamil movie Yennai Arindhaal with Thala Ajith Kumar as the lead. Directed by Gautham Menon, who is known for making good police dramas, the film has Ajith Kumar delivering one of his best performances.

Combining top-class action sequences with emotions, Yennai Arindhaal is considered one of the finest action films from Tamil cinema.

6. Nayakan (1987)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Saranya Ponvannan, Tinnu Anand, Nassar, and Karthika

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Timeline: 2h 1m

Rating: 8.7/10 (IMDb)

Yet another evergreen Tamil movie is the Kamal Haasan starrer, Nayakan, released in 1987. It is a sin to miss this undoubtedly one of the best Tamil movies of all time. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film focuses on a common man’s struggle against a corrupt cop who forces him to join the wrong side of the law. He goes on to become a don, loved and adored by many.

Nayakan is inspired by the true story of the Mumbai-based Tamil gangster of the 80s, Varadarajan Mudaliar. The film is available on Amazon Prime for streaming.

7. Mersal (2017)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Timeline: 2h 49m

Rating: 7.5/10 (IMDb)

The film, directed by Atlee, stars Thalapathy Vijay in three roles, along with Nithya Menen, Kajal Aggarwal, and Samantha. This 2017 movie proved to be a massive blockbuster at the box office. The actor and director duo collaborated once more for Bigil, which was released in 2019.

The story of Mersel is about Maaran, a doctor, who is falsely arrested for the murder of his colleague. He then discovers that the real culprit is a lookalike. The film further delves into his journey henceforth.

8. Vikram (2022)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi

Where to watch: Zee5

Timeline: 2h 54m

Rating: 8.3/10 (IMDb)

Vikram is the second movie in Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe (LCU). The movie features Kamal Haasan reprising his role from 1986. Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi also play important roles in Vikram.

Vikram revolves around a special agent who investigates a murder committed by a masked group of serial killers. However, a tangled maze of clues soon leads him to the drug kingpin of Chennai and that forms the plot of the film.

Known for its well-choreographed stunts and action, Vikram was a blockbuster at the box office.

9. Leo (2023)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Madonna Sebastian, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mathew Thomas, and Anurag Kashyap

Where to watch: Netflix

Timeline: 2h 44m

Rating: 7.2/10 (IMDb)

Last but not least is the 2023 movie starring Thalapathy Vijay. Leo is the third movie in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU series where Vijay is presented in a never-seen-before avatar. Sanjay Dutt and Tamil action hero Arjun Sarja are the antagonists in this film. Trisha, the lead heroine who has shared screen space with Vijay several times, reunited with him in Leo, treating fans with their chemistry.

Even though Leo’s sequel has not been announced, fans anticipate Vijay’s character in Leo will be seen in future LCU films.

So with that, we have come to the end of the list of the top 9 best Tamil movies of all time with some evergreen old films and some new ones. What are you waiting for? Go pick your favorite movie, grab your bucket of popcorn and get started.

