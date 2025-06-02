Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta & Nimrat Khaira starrer collects Rs 14.50 crore in 3 days; Aims to emerge HIT

Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkanay 2 looks set to emerge a winner at the Indian box office after a long time. The film grossed Rs. 8 crore in India during its first weekend, with a solid trend over the weekend. Additionally, it earned Rs. 6.50 crore (USD 750K) overseas, giving the Sargun Mehta, Nimrat Khaira and Ammy Virk fronted film a global weekend of Rs. 14.50 crore.

Advertisement

The film had a good opening day on Friday, but there were concerns of a drop on Saturday, owing to the fact that it had some holiday support on Friday and word of mouth wasn’t particularly good. However, the film did well on Saturday staying flat and then got the big Sunday surge when family audiences come in strong.

The film has passed the weekend test and now it comes to Monday. A good hold today will cement the HIT status of the film, which will make it the first in nearly nine months since Ardaas 3. During the period, there were a couple of HITs overseas, some even did BLOCKBUSTER business, but domestically, it's been a drought. The box office for Punjabi films has shifted dramatically in the last couple of years, with a huge migration trend which has resulted in a shrinking domestic market and huge growth overseas. Overseas being higher than domestic used to be a rare sight, but it is a common occurrence now.

Advertisement

The Box Office Collections of Saunkan Saunkanay 2 at the Indian Box Office are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 2.35 cr. Saturday Rs. 2.35 cr. Sunday Rs. 3.30 cr. Total Rs. 8.00 cr.

That said, there’s still a slightly muted sentiment surrounding Saunkan Saunkanay 2. Its first weekend numbers fall short of the original, which collected Rs. 11 crore in India and USD 950K overseas. A sequel collecting below the original is not an optimal scenario, as generally, sequels score big in Punjabi cinema. This was seen coming with the trailer and music being a notch below the original and the fact that the original wasn’t probably that well appreciated. Nonetheless, it's good to see numbers being back for Punjabi films. End of the month will see a big release in Sardaar Ji 3, hope will be for it to set the box office on fire and set some new benchmarks.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bad Newz actor Ammy Virk praises Shah Rukh Khan; says 'Bahot hi kamaal bande hain'