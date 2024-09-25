Ardaas 3 Box Office Collections Worldwide: Gippy Grewal and Jasmine Bhasin film emerges SUPER-HIT; surpasses Bibi Rajni with Rs 34 crore

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, a.k.a. Ardaas 3, starring Gippy Grewal and Jasmine Bhasin in the lead roles, has emerged as a big, successful venture at the box office. The Punjabi movie is trending extremely well and surpasses the blockbuster wave of Bibi Rajni at the global box office in just 12 days.

Ardaas 3 Grosses Rs 33.50 Crore Worldwide, Emerges A Super-Hit

The devotional movie has been pulling the audience into the theaters and is not slowing down anytime soon. Written, directed, and produced by actor Gippy Grewal himself, Ardaas 3 has packed a solid punch at the ticket window. While the movie is closer to hitting the Rs 10 crore net mark in India, it has already surpassed the Rs 30 crore mark globally, which is phenomenal.

Talking about its domestic run, the movie has added Rs 3.40 crore to the tally in its second week with two days left in stock. It is expected to collect around Rs 4.50 crore net by the end of its second week, which is a nominal dip over its first week of Rs 6.15 crore. The total cume of Ardaas 3 in 12 days has reached Rs 9.55 crore net (Rs 11 crore gross) in India.

The movie is doing exceptionally well in the overseas markets, where it grossed around Rs 22.50 crore, double what it earned in India. Ardaas 3 currently stands at Rs 33.50 crore gross till its 12th day, which is the second Tuesday at the worldwide box office.

Ardaas 3 braves Bibi Rajni's blockbuster wave; managed to surpass it globally

The Gippy Grewal movie emerged as the third successful Punjabi movie in the month of September after Gandhi 3 and Bibi Rajni. The latter is still doing wonders at the box office in its 4th week, though it is a very small film in comparison to Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di.

Bibi Rajni is running riots at the box office, where it has smashed around Rs 32.50 crore globally, of which Rs 15.70 crore net came from the domestic markets. Though Ardaas 3 managed to surpass Bibi Rajni's worldwide collections, the movie is yet to beat it in the domestic markets.

The Day Wise Collections Of Ardaas 3 In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 90 lakh 2 Rs 1.40 crore 3 Rs 1.75 crore 4 Rs 0.55 crore 5 Rs 0.50 crore 6 Rs 0.50 crore 7 Rs 0.55 crore 8 Rs 0.73 crore 9 Rs 0.80 crore 10 Rs 1.20 crore 11 Rs 0.37 crore 12 Rs 0.30 crore Total Rs 9.55 crore in 12 days

Watch Ardaas 3 Trailer

About Ardaas 3

Ardaas 3, titled Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, is a devotional film starring Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal. The film also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jasmine Bhasin, Nirmal Rishi, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Jaggi Singh, Sardar Sohi, Seema Kaushal, Gurpreet Bhangu, Rana Jung Bahadur, Rupinder Rupi, Raghveer Boli, Ravneet Sohal, Ravinder Mand, Malkeet Rauni, Daljit Dalli, Basheer, Aman Kotish and Taniya Mahajan

Ardaas 3 In Theaters

Ardaas 3 plays at a theater near you now.