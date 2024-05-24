Shinda Shinda No Papa box office collections: Gippy Grewal film Nears 30 Crore Worldwide in Two Weeks
The third week of Shinda Shinda No Papa will likely see a very strong hold and could take it ahead of Jatt Nu Chudail Takkri as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year.
The Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa performed well in its second week, earning Rs. 10.50 crore at the worldwide box office, a decline of just 40 per cent from its opening week. The hold was stronger in India, where collections dropped only 35 per cent. This brings its total earnings over two weeks to Rs. 28.50 crore. The domestic and overseas split is Rs. 12.80 crore and Rs. 15.70 crore, respectively. These figures do not include the box office collections from Pakistan, which could add another crore or more, pushing the total close to Rs. 30 crore.
The box office collections of Shinda Shinda No Papa at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 7.80 crore
2nd Friday - Rs. 55 lakh
2nd Saturday - Rs. 1.05 crore
2nd Sunday - Rs. 1.40 crore
2nd Monday - Rs. 50 lakh
2nd Tuesday - Rs. 50 lakh
2nd Wednesday - Rs. 50 lakh
2nd Thursday - Rs. 50 lakh
Total - Rs. 12.80 crore
The film starring Gippy Grewal had a low opening but has sustained well since then. The weekdays in the second week held particularly well, with the second Thursday being similar to the second Friday, marking only a 15 per cent week-over-week decline. In further good news for the film, the postponement of this week’s release, Rose Rosy Te Gulab, has given the film another week without competition. The third week will likely see a very strong hold and could take it ahead of Jatt Nu Chudail Takkri as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year.
The territorial breakdown for Shinda Shinda No Papa is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|East Punjab
|Rs. 10.00 Cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 2.80 Cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 12.80 Cr.
|Canada
|USD 960,000
|Australia
|USD 395,000
|United States
|USD 190,000
|United Kingdom
|USD 145,000
|Rest of World
|USD 300,000*
|OVERSEAS
|USD 1,990,000
(Rs. 16.70 Cr.)
|WORLDWIDE
|Rs. 29.50 Cr.
* = Includes estimated Pakistan numbers.
