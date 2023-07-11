Carry on Jatta 3 box office collection: Becomes highest grossing Punjabi film in India

After becoming the highest-grossing Punjabi film worldwide on Thursday, Carry on Jatta 3 has now taken the record in India as well, surpassing its predecessor Carry on Jatta 2 (Rs. 42.25 crores) yesterday. The Gippy Grewal starrer trequel has grossed Rs. 42.50 crores at the Indian box office to date.

There was a noticeable drop in collections on Monday, some of it can be attributed to adverse weather as many centres in East Punjab suffered flash floods caused by heavy rains over the weekend. Although the film did drop a bit more than usual last week on weekdays as well but recovered very well on the weekend, so it could be just the film being heavier on the weekend. The weather situation may persist in the coming days, as the weather forecast indicates the possibility of heavy rains.

The box office collections of Carry on Jatta 3 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One: Rs. 32.75 crores (8 days)



2nd Friday: Rs. 1.75 crores

Rs. 1.75 crores 2nd Saturday: Rs. 3.25 crores

Rs. 3.25 crores 2nd Sunday: Rs. 3.75 crores

Rs. 3.75 crores 2nd Monday: Rs. 1 crore



Rs. 1 crore Total: Rs. 42.50 crores

Internationally, Carry on Jatta 3 has grossed $4.86 million (Rs. 40 crores) for a worldwide box office take of Rs. 82.50 crores. On Monday, the film became the first Punjabi film ever to cross the A$1 million mark in Australia. It will be crossing $5 million in a day or two and by next weekend will overtake Chal Mera Putt 2 to become the biggest Indian Punjabi film overseas as well.

The territorial breakdown for worldwide box office collections of Carry on Jatta 3 is as follows:

East Punjab: Rs. 33.50 crores

Delhi/UP: Rs. 7.10 crores

Rest of India: Rs. 1.90 crore

India: Rs. 42.50 crores

North America: $2.47 million

Australia: $0.67 million

New Zealand: $0.12 million

United Kingdom: $0.50 million

Europe: $0.20 million

Middle East: $0.35 million

Pakistan: $0.50 million approx

Rest of World: $0.05 million

Overseas: $4.86 million / Rs. 40 crores

Worldwide: Rs. 82.50 crores

About Carry on Jatta 3 movie

Carry on Jatta 3 is the third instalment in the hit Punjabi comedy film series ‘Carry on Jatta’ and the sequel to Carry on Jatta 2, which is highest grossing Punjabi film to date. The film stars Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa who leads a comedy ensemble of Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Nasir Chinyoti, B.N. Sharma and Karamjit Anmol.

Advertisement

Where To Watch Carry on Jatta 3

Carry On Jatta 3 can be watched at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Preview: Tom Cruise Film Runtime, Screen Count, Advance Booking & Opening Day