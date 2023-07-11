Carry on Jatta 3 box office collection: Becomes highest grossing Punjabi film in India
Carry on Jatta 3 smashes records, becoming the highest-grossing Punjabi film in India, raking in Rs. 42.50 crores at the box office.
After becoming the highest-grossing Punjabi film worldwide on Thursday, Carry on Jatta 3 has now taken the record in India as well, surpassing its predecessor Carry on Jatta 2 (Rs. 42.25 crores) yesterday. The Gippy Grewal starrer trequel has grossed Rs. 42.50 crores at the Indian box office to date.
There was a noticeable drop in collections on Monday, some of it can be attributed to adverse weather as many centres in East Punjab suffered flash floods caused by heavy rains over the weekend. Although the film did drop a bit more than usual last week on weekdays as well but recovered very well on the weekend, so it could be just the film being heavier on the weekend. The weather situation may persist in the coming days, as the weather forecast indicates the possibility of heavy rains.
The box office collections of Carry on Jatta 3 at the Indian box office are as follows:
- Week One: Rs. 32.75 crores (8 days)
- 2nd Friday: Rs. 1.75 crores
- 2nd Saturday: Rs. 3.25 crores
- 2nd Sunday: Rs. 3.75 crores
- 2nd Monday: Rs. 1 crore
- Total: Rs. 42.50 crores
Internationally, Carry on Jatta 3 has grossed $4.86 million (Rs. 40 crores) for a worldwide box office take of Rs. 82.50 crores. On Monday, the film became the first Punjabi film ever to cross the A$1 million mark in Australia. It will be crossing $5 million in a day or two and by next weekend will overtake Chal Mera Putt 2 to become the biggest Indian Punjabi film overseas as well.
The territorial breakdown for worldwide box office collections of Carry on Jatta 3 is as follows:
East Punjab: Rs. 33.50 crores
Delhi/UP: Rs. 7.10 crores
Rest of India: Rs. 1.90 crore
India: Rs. 42.50 crores
North America: $2.47 million
Australia: $0.67 million
New Zealand: $0.12 million
United Kingdom: $0.50 million
Europe: $0.20 million
Middle East: $0.35 million
Pakistan: $0.50 million approx
Rest of World: $0.05 million
Overseas: $4.86 million / Rs. 40 crores
Worldwide: Rs. 82.50 crores
About Carry on Jatta 3 movie
Carry on Jatta 3 is the third instalment in the hit Punjabi comedy film series ‘Carry on Jatta’ and the sequel to Carry on Jatta 2, which is highest grossing Punjabi film to date. The film stars Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa who leads a comedy ensemble of Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Nasir Chinyoti, B.N. Sharma and Karamjit Anmol.
Where To Watch Carry on Jatta 3
Carry On Jatta 3 can be watched at a theatre near you.
