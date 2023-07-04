Carry on Jatta 3 box office collection: Strong hold on Monday, Crosses 50 crores worldwide in 5 days

Carry On Jatta 3 held strongly on Monday, as it collected Rs. 3 crores approx, taking its five days running total at the Indian box office to Rs. 25.50 crores approx. The drop from Friday is just 32 per cent, which is a very strong hold, though, in the past Punjabi Blockbusters have shown relatively stronger holds. Here the film had a very high number of showcasing over the weekend which has probably limited the spillover to Monday.

Still, the Monday numbers are the highest ever for a Punjabi film. Although the record here is broken by a smaller margin when compared to the insane margins over the weekend. Previously Carry On Jatta 2 and Shadaa held the Monday record with Rs. 2.75 crores, but then again, here Monday is day five for the film while the other two had Monday as the fourth day, so its not really apples to apples comparison.

Carry On Jatta 3 is now the sixth highest-grossing Punjabi film in India, and will climb to fourth spot today overtaking Sardaar Ji and Chaar Sahibzade. It will then stand behind the Carry On Jatta 2, Saunkan Saunkne and Shadaa, the last two of which shall be crossed by next Saturday or Sunday.

The box office collections of Carry On Jatta 3 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday: Rs. 5.30 crores

Friday: Rs. 4.40 crores

Saturday: Rs. 5.90 crores

Sunday: Rs. 6.90 crores

Monday: Rs. 3 crores



Total: Rs. 25.50 crores

Watch the Carry on Jatta 3 Trailer Here

The strong holds also extended to overseas, with $450K plus coming on Monday. The total overseas box office collections for the film have reached $3.15 million (Rs. 26 crores), adding up to Rs. 51.50 crore worldwide. The film has crossed the Rs. 50 crores mark in just five days. Before the end of the first week, the film will overtake Carry On Jatta 2 (Rs. 62 crores) to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film ever. The target for the film is whether it can achieve the illustrious Rs. 100 crores mark, a milestone that would undoubtedly be a tremendous boost for the industry, which has seen multiple underperformers lately.



About Carry on Jatta 3 movie

Carry on Jatta 3 is the third instalment in the hit Punjabi comedy film series ‘Carry on Jatta’ and the sequel to Carry on Jatta 2, which is highest grossing Punjabi film to date. The film stars Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa who leads a comedy ensemble of Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Nasir Chinyoti, B.N. Sharma and Karamjit Anmol.

Where To Watch Carry on Jatta 3

Carry On Jatta 3 can be watched at a theatre near you.

