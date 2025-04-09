Sikandar Box Office India 11 Days: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer clocks Rs 98 crore; crawls to Rs 100 crore club

Sikandar, headlined by Salman Khan, is in its final legs at the box office. The AR Murugadoss directorial turned out to be a big disappointment, with each day witnessing new drops. The mass action drama couldn't impress the audience, thus struggling to register even a respectable occupancy in cinema halls.

Advertisement

Sikandar adds Rs 1 crore to the tally on Day 11, inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark

Released in cinemas with much anticipation on 30 March, coinciding with the Eid festival, the movie has been continuously struggling ever since it hit the cinemas. The movie recorded a decent opening weekend but couldn't maintain the required momentum further. Soon after the holiday, the movie witnessed a downward trajectory at the box office.

As per estimates, Sikandar adds Rs 1 crore to the tally on the 2nd Wednesday (Day 11), taking the total cume to Rs 98 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie is heading towards the Rs 100 crore mark. It will enter this coveted club by the end of its third weekend as Sunny Deol's Jaat might curb its box office journey further.

Sikandar will face Jaat from 10 April onwards. The movie will end up being one of the biggest flops of Salman Khan's career. It will be interesting to see how the Megastar reinvents himself and bounces back in his vintage avatar.

Advertisement

Day-wise box office collections of Sikandar are as follows:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 25 crore Day 2 Rs 27 crore Day 3 Rs 18.5 crore Day 4 Rs 8.5 crore Day 5 Rs 4.75 crore Day 6 Rs 2.75 crore Day 7 Rs 3.25 crore Day 8 Rs 4 crore Day 9 Rs 1.65 crore Day 10 Rs 1.40 crore Day 11 Rs 1.20 crore (est.) Total Rs 98 crore

Sikandar in cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters globally. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office Preview: Sunny Deol starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day expectations