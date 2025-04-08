Sikandar Worldwide Box Office Update 10 Days: Salman Khan's action drama grosses Rs 2.50 crore on 2nd Tuesday; approaches its theatrical end
Salman Khan's Eid 2025 release, Sikandar, proved to be a big failure. The movie could gross a total of Rs 172 crore in 10 days.
The Eid 2025 release, Sikandar, turned out to be a disappointing affair at the box office. The Salman Khan starrer is now in its final legs and is expected to wind its curtains very soon. Here's taking a look at its total box office collection of the past 10 days.
Sikandar grosses Rs 2.50 crore on Day 10; eyes Rs 175 crore finish
Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar is continuously showing a downward trajectory at the box office. With no signs of growth, the action drama is heading towards its theatrical end.
As per estimates, the movie added Rs 2.50 crore to the tally on Day 10, taking the total 10-day cume to Rs 171.75 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Going by the low trends and continuous drops, the mass action drama is heading for an unfortunate end at just Rs 175 crore gross worldwide.
Released with much anticipation on Eid, the AR Murugadoss directorial proved to be a big failure for Salman Khan's career. It will be interesting to see how Megastar will rebuild himself and bounce back at the box office.
Day-wise box office collections of Sikandar worldwide are as follows:
|Days
|Gross India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 50.25 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 44.50 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 28.50 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 13 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 8 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 6.50 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 7.50 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 8.50 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 2.50 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 2.50 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 171.25 crore
Sikandar in cinemas
Sikandar is running in theaters globally. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Have you watched this Salman Khan film yet?
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Box Office: AA22 x A6 announcement video explodes; 5 reasons why Allu Arjun, Atlee's upcoming magnum opus could be Box Office juggernaut