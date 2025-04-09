Jaat Box Office: Sunny Deol's action thriller to release on 3500 screens in India; 2nd biggest movie for him after Gadar 2

Sunny Deol, who is best known for the Gadar series, will be back on the big screens after two years. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Jaat. Also starring Randeep Hooda, the action thriller is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2025. The latest update of Jaat is that the movie will be released on 3500 screens in India.

Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat is expected to open at Rs 10 crore at the box office. However, the pre-sales trends suggest that this figure looks to be difficult to achieve on the opening day.

As per the latest updates, Jaat will be released on 3500 screens in national multiplexes, non-national chains, and single screens across India. It will emerge as the second biggest movie of Sunny Deol after his 2023 blockbuster, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. This is to note that the screen count of the Gadar sequel stood at 3900.

Meanwhile, the advance bookings of Jaat are on. As of 1 pm, the Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer sold 4500 advance tickets in top national chains in the nation for the opening day. With around 12 hours to go, the upcoming actioner should earn respectable figures in the final pre-sales. A lot will also depend on the walk-in bookings and word of mouth.

Gadar 2, which emerged as an all-time blockbuster during its release two years ago, netted Rs 40 crore on its opening day. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's movie earned a lifetime business of Rs 515 crore back then. It is now the fourth highest grosser of Bollywood after Stree 2, Jawan, and Chhaava.

Coming back to Jaat, Gopichand Malineni's upcoming helmer features Sunny Deol in the titular role. Randeep Hooda is cast as the villain, Ranatunga. It also stars Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

