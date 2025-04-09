After the historic success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is back on the big screen with the Gopichand Malineni-directed Jaat. The action-packed entertainer is all set for an unconventional Thursday release owing to the partial holiday of Mahavir Jayanti in certain parts of India, and is expected to do well at the box office. Jaat has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 33 minutes.

There were some censor troubles, as the board had initially rated the film A – Adults only, forcing the makers to revise some dialogues and visuals. The censor issues led to a delay in advance bookings at the national chains, but it’s all sorted now, and the film has been certified U/A. Jaat is seeing an All-India release by AA Films (Anil Thadani) in India, and is all set to release on about 3500 screens. It would be the second widest till date for Sunny Deol, after Gadar 2, which released on about 3900 screens nationwide.

The advances for Jaat opened last night owing to the censor issues, which makes the film heavily dependent on the spot bookings. As on Wednesday at 3 PM, Jaat has sold 7500 tickets in the top three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and the film is looking at final pre-sale in the range of 20,000 tickets. On the face of it, this looks low, but for a film with one day cycle, it’s a fair result showing interest among the cinema-going audience. Jaat is more of a film, whose first-day business will be decided by the spot bookings, much like most of the mass entertainers. The single screens will get big spot bookings through the day, as Sunny Deol is easily among the biggest stars of Indian Cinema in the tier 2 and tier 3 centers.

The Sunny Deol starrer should be targeting a first day in the range of Rs 7.50 crore to Rs 9.50 crore, with an outside chance of hitting the double-digit mark. The early reports are positive, and if audiences react the same way, the movement towards evening and night could be better than usual. A start in the north of Rs 7 crore would be a good result for Sunny Deol, and it’s then on the film to do the talking, and capitalize with gains on Saturday and Sunday.

The target for Jaat will be to hit the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of its run, which means the five-day extended holiday weekend (till Monday) should be in the north of the Rs 50 crore mark. The film faces competition from Kesari 2 in the second week, but the Akshay Kumar starrer caters to an altogether different audience, more towards the urban belts.

Hitting a century in the long run will be a good result for all the stakeholders, and also mark the resurgence of Sunny Deol, as he would achieve this number in a standalone film, without getting any franchise aid. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Jaat.

