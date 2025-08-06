Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's comedy film continues poor trend, collects Rs 1.75 crore on Wednesday

Son of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, and starring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan, is heading towards a disastrous end. The comedy movie is witnessing a poor box office trend.

Son of Sardaar 2 adds Rs 1.75 crore on Wednesday, cume crosses Rs 30 crore mark

Serving as the sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar, the latest Ajay Devgn movie is likely to end its theatrical run around half of what the first film earned. The movie added just Rs 1.75 crore to the tally on Day 6, while continuing its lackluster box office run.

Advertisement

The total cume has crossed the Rs 30 crore net mark in India and is expected to wrap under Rs 50 crore. Had the movie met with positive word-of-mouth, things could have been much better. The movie is set to emerge as a big disaster at the box office.

Day-Wise India Net Collections Of Son Of Sardaar 2

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 7.25 crore 2 Rs 8.25 crore 3 Rs 9.25 crore 4 Rs 2.25 crore 5 Rs 2.50 crore 6 Rs 1.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 30.25 crore

For the unversed, Son of Sardaar 2 is Ajay Devgn's third release this year, following Azaad (extended guest appearance) and Raid 2. While the former was a dud, the latter emerged as a Super-Hit venture. Now, all eyes are on Devgn's upcoming releases- De De Pyaar De 2 and Dhamaal 4. Meanwhile, the actor is also expected to begin Golmaal 5 soon with Rohit Shetty, once Shetty is done with IPS Maria starring John Abraham.

Son of Sardaar 2 in cinemas

Son of Sardaar 2 is playing in theaters. Tickets for the movie can be booked through online ticketing applications.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: North America Premiere Advance Booking Update: Coolie and War 2 engage in a nail-biting contest for Telugu version; Rajinikanth starrer leads