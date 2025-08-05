Ajay Devgn has a hilarious wish on wife Kajol’s birthday: 'You would still roll your eyes'

Actress Kajol, who has been a part of the Hindi cinema for several decades, turned a year older today. On the occasion, Kajol's husband, actor Ajay Devgn has showered her with love on social media. His latest Instagram post says it all. Ajay has a hilarious way to wish the actress a happy birthday. Check it out.

Ajay Devgn wishes Kajol a happy birthday, drops her beautiful pictures

On Tuesday, Ajay Devgn took to the platform to share two pictures of his wife, Kajol. The first photo is from her younger days, in which the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress looks breathtakingly beautiful as she fixes her hair. In the second picture, she looks stunning in a saree. Kajol is flashing a million-dollar smile.

The Singham Again actor penned a funny note for his wife in the caption. In the note, Ajay called her his "favorite" and wrote, "Could say a lot but you would still roll your eyes So....happy birthday favourite."

When Ajay Devgn spoke about how he fell in love with Kajol

Ajay Devgn met Kajol for the first time on the sets of the 1995 film, Hulchul. In an old interview with Pioneer, the 56-year-old actor got candid about how he fell in love with the DDLJ actress and eventually married her.

Talking about their equation, he shared they began talking, became friends, and later decided to get married. Ajay also revealed that the couple didn't propose to each other, and it all happened "naturally".

All about Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian Hindu ceremony on February 24, 1999. The couple has two children, a daughter, Nysa, and a son, Yug. They have worked together in movies like Gundaraj, Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Kajol is Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee's daughter. She made her acting debut with the 1992 film, Bekhudi. The actress is best known for films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Baazigar, My Name Is Khan, and more.

