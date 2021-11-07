Sooryavanshi goes on an overdrive at the Box Office; Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty aim at Rs 81 crore weekend

After breaching past the 50-crore mark in it’s opening weekend, Sooryavanshi has gone on an overdrive on Sunday as the trends till 4 pm suggests a 30 crore plus day for this cop actioner. Our tracking suggests third day biz in the range of Rs 31 crore plus. The collections have seen an upward swing all across the country – be it the multiplexes or the single screens -- and this is an encouraging signal if we look at the long run prospects of the film.

Given the performance on the first two days, there was a possibility of a flat Sunday, but that hasn’t happened as it is making the most of the holiday. The total at three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis stands at 8.75 crore at 4 pm on Sunday, as compared to Rs 7.25 crore on Friday at the same point of time. It’s an approx. 20% jump in the national chains and if the trend continues, it’s expected to close at Rs 12.25 crore in these three key centers. The first day biz in the three chains was Rs 10.75 crore.

The mass belts like CI, CP, Rajasthan, and Bihar are faring better than the opening day. The opening weekend biz of Sooryavanshi is sure to cruise past the Rs 80 crore mark, thereby emerging the biggest till date for Akshay Kumar. The Rohit Shetty directed film released on exactly 13957 shows, and the count was a little higher on Sunday following the encouraging performance over the first two days.

While these are just very early trends, the weekend biz suggests a solid hold for the film on Monday too. Maharashtra, which is operating at just 50% occupancy, is expected to record the best hold in collections as it did face capacity issues over the weekend. Sooryavanshi has indeed turned out to be a film that brought back the audience in big numbers to the cinema halls, and it’s a massive stride towards normalcy in these pandemic times. The hope is for not just Sooryavanshi, but also the slate of releases going forward to continue with the momentum. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we continue to report Sooryavanshi and it’s opening weekend biz tomorrow morning.

