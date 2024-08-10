Stree 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer horror-comedy sells 32,000 tickets in PIC; set for BANGER opening

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, is set for a record opening at the box office. Carrying immense buzz among the moviegoers, the horror-comedy movie took a flying start in its advance sale. The much-awaited Amar Kaushik directorial has sold 32,000 tickets (approx) on its first day of advance booking.

Stree 2 ends Day 1 advance booking on an impressive note

Stree 2 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited releases of 2024, and its day 1 advance booking proves the same. The full-fledged advance ticket sale of the Shraddha Kapoor starrer began in the morning today (August 10), somewhere around 10 AM. Within 4 hours, the movie packed a punch and sold over 12,000 tickets in the top three National chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis. As of 10 PM, Stree 2 sold 24,000 tickets in PVRInox while 7,500 tickets in Cinepolis, taking its total to 31,500 in the national chains, and that too for the opening day alone, excluding paid previews of August 14.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Stree 2 still has 4 days in stock to record a mammoth advance sale. While the start has been on a banger note, the final advance booking of Stree 2 is expected to be in the vicinity of 1.75 lakh tickets to 2 lakh tickets in the top 3 national chains alone for Independence Day, in addition to another 50,000 tickets for the paid previews.

Stree 2 is eyeing a Rs 30 crore opening

Stree 2 is releasing in a clash with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa on Independence Day. However, the horror-comedy proved to be the first choice for the exhibitors. The Amar Kaushik directorial leads with a big margin in the screen division. The enthusiasm in advance sales assured it that it would take an opening of Rs 25 crore at the box office. Noting the buzz and high stakes on record, the movie could even topple the Rs 30 crore mark.



The sequel factor and the brand value of the Stree franchise worked very well for the movie. Icing on the cake, it is a pioneer of the popular horror-comedy universe that itself holds a special fan base now. Overall, it is not going to be a surprise that the Shraddha Kapoor starrer is set to emerge as the biggest crowd-puller this Independence Day amid a three-way clash.

