Stree 2 Advance Booking Update: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's movie sells mindboggling 150000 tickets for opening day in top national chains ALREADY

Stree 2 directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rajkummar Rao among many others, is crushing it at the box office with mind-boggling advance bookings. At the time of this article (10pm on August 12th, 2024), Stree 2 has sold 1.5 lakh tickets in PVRInox and Cinepolis for its opening day, including paid premieres. 28 thousand tickets have been sold for the paid premieres and 1.22 lakh tickets for day 1.

Stree 2 Sells 150000 Tickets In PVRInox And Cinepolis For Opening Day, Including Paid Premieres, 2 Days Out

With 2 days still to go, the horror comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will target a final total of around 3.5-4 lakh tickets in top national chains for the opening day including paid previews, before the start of the first show. The numbers can even go higher if the makers of Stree 2 keep premieres earlier than they plan to keep on the 14th of August. The bookings in other national chains, non-national chains and single screens are also extraordinary. With the way the film's tickets are selling, an opening of Rs 40 crore is certain including paid premieres. Depending on the on-the-day sales, it can go even higher.

Stree 2 Will Most Likely Face Capacity Issues On Its Opening Day, Courtesy A Crowded Marketplace

Stree 2 releases alongside a host of other Indian films. Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein will occupy screens in Hindi speaking belts while Thangalaan, Mr Bachchan and Double ISmart will take a major chunk of showcasing in the south. Stree 2 is certainly losing out on potential and is likely to face capacity issues too. However, things will ease out for the movie as the days go by.

Advertisement

Stree 2 Can Become The Highest Grossing Hindi Film Of 2024 In India And Worldwide

The Independence Day weekend is perhaps the best weekend of the year with many holidays. If Stree 2 gets the love of the audience, it can seriously target being the highest grossing Hindi film of the year, both in India and worldwide. Yes, there are other big Hindi films releasing this year but most of them are going to face far more serious clashes, leading to division of audience.

Stree 2 In Theatres On Independence Day

Stree 2 releases in theatres on 15th August, with paid premieres on 14th August, 9pm onwards. What are your box office expectations from Stree 2? How much can it collect on the first day? Let us know.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 Box Office Preview: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film run time, screen count and opening day