Advance Booking: Sohum Shah's film Crazxy begins pre-sales; set for a fair start

After the super success of the Tumbbad re-release, Sohum Shah is returning to the screens with another genre-breaking movie, Crazxy. The thriller and adventure ride is all set to hit the screens on February 28th. The advance booking for the same has been opened now.

Sohum Shah's Crazxy aims for reasonable advances

The initial response to Crazxy in the advance booking is decent. It is expected to see some surge tomorrow and record fair pre-sales for the opening day. Since it is a much smaller movie, the advance booking will not be any clutter-breaking. Such movies depend solely on word-of-mouth and marketing.

Directed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy is being promoted smartly with impressive creatives. The movie definitely has succeeded in creating awareness around its release. However, the real test will begin once it hits the cinemas. If the movie manages to impress the audience and stand out like Sohum Shah's Tumbbad, it will sail through a successful theatrical run.

Crazxy to clash with Superboys of Malegaon; set for decent opening

Carzxy will clash with Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon, starring Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, and Vineet Kumar Singh. However, the Sohum Shah movie is expected to have an upper hand at the box office. As per early estimates, Crazxy is likely to open around Rs 1.50 crore net at the Indian box office. The final estimates will be shared by tomorrow night.

About Crazxy

Crazxy follows the gripping story of a doctor thrust into a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase after receiving a chilling phone call—setting him up for a Crazxy ride. As he races against time, every road unravels, shocking twists and turns, pulling him deeper into a relentless web of mystery and danger. (Credits: Wikipedia)

