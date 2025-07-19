‘It’s Terrible’: Here’s How Henry Cavill Reacted to Him Getting Replaced in Superman

Henry Cavill portrayed the role of Superman in the DC universe for the longest time. While the actor impressed the audience and the fans with his iconic role, he was replaced by David Corenswet in the newly released Superman, directed by James Gunn.

Following the release of the Corenswet-Rachel Brosnahan starrer, the DC co-head revealed how Cavill reacted to the news of recasting. While making an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the filmmaker shared that the actor was “absolutely a gentleman” about the news.

James Gunn reveals Henry Cavill’s reaction to recasting of Superman

Previously, Gunn had revealed that the reason he and Peter Safran went with Corenswet for the casting of the superhero is because they wanted a younger-looking Superman.

While sitting down for a conversation in the podcast episode, the director shared that he had a hard time stepping in as a co-head of the DC studios. He said, “It’s terrible. Believe it or not, the day we were dealing with trying to figure out if we could take the job at DC Studios.”

The filmmaker further added, “The day the deal closed, all of a sudden, they were announcing that Henry was back. And I was like, ‘What is going on? We know what the plan is. The plan was to come in and do Superman.’ It was really unfair to him and a total bummer.”

Elsewhere in the talks with the podcast host, Gunn shared that Cavill took the news of him getting replaced in Superman in a very calm way. The DC boss shared, “He was an absolute gentleman and a great guy about it.”

The director continued, “He said, ‘The only thing I ask is that I’m able to reveal it myself as opposed to coming from you guys.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s a class act.'”

Will Henry Cavill and James Gunn work together in the future?

Though David Corenswet stepped into the shoes of Henry Cavill in Superman and is being lauded by the audience, James Gunn hinted at the possibility of him working with Henry Cavill. He said, “I talked to him about it on that day. I would love to put Henry in something.”

As for the latest film that released in theaters on July 11, Superman marks the beginning of the Gods and Demons phase in the DC Universe.

