Master Worldwide Week One: Thalapathy Vijay defies mixed reviews, as his action thriller is a box office HIT

Here's how Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master has fared at the box-office across the globe in it's opening week. A detailed collection report.

The unexpected has happened faster than expected, as Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master has surpassed all the expectations at the box-office by raking in a total gross of Rs 142 crore in India. The action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj collected a sum of Rs 36.5 crore from the overseas market, taking worldwide week one total to Rs 178 crore. These are some insane numbers done by the film in the midst of pandemic and this performance of Master will go down in the history of Indian cinema for reviving the exhibition sector.

The Tamil Nadu gross of Master in 7 days is Rs 92 crore whereas Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rest of India has contributed Rs 50 crore to the gross total of Master. The movie has become a money minting machine for the distributors of Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as everyone is in the profit zone now with aggregate distributor share of Rs 25.16 crore as against the investment of Rs 18 crore. Even in the overseas belt, the distributors are in the plus with a share of Rs 16.10 crore as compared to Rs 15.50 crore put in to acquire the rights.

Tamil Nadu is also fast moving towards the break even mark with 83% recovery within the first week itself. There was a huge amount of Rs 96 crore riding on Master, and the fact that it has recovered Rs 93 crore already in its opening week itself, that too with capacity restrictions due to pandemic, is a testimony of Vijay’s stardom. Master emerging a hit is a huge feat given that the stakes were high, and it’s indeed the biggest success story in terms of monetary revenue over the last one year. And this is despite the Telugu film, Krack, featuring Ravi Teja, emerging the first blockbuster of Indian cinema. The collections of Master have come despite the mixed response from the audience and trade alike.

Master Week One Collection Break Up:

India Gross: Rs 142 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 36.5 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 178.50 crore

India Share: Rs 76.91 crore

Overseas Share: 16.10 crore

Worldwide Share: Rs 93.10 crore

Investment: Rs 96 crore

Recovery: 97%

Remarks: The film has recovered its investment in all markets except Tamil Nadu, which should happen by end of week two. The all India net of Master is Rs 115 crore. Stay tuned for more updates.

