The Buckingham Murders Box Office Collections 1st Monday: Kareena Kapoor Khan led mystery-drama drops by 33 percent from opening day

The Buckingham Murders directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan continued to struggle at the box office as it saw the biggest decline of all the running films on Eid-E-Milad Monday. The Buckingham Murders dropped by 33 percent from the opening day to net Rs 80 lakh and this brings the 4 day cume of the movie to Rs 6 crore. The first week of the film is heading towards Rs 8 crore and that is unapologetically low for a film starring an actress of Kareena Kapoor Khan's caliber.

The Buckingham Murders Collects Rs 80 Lakh On 1st Monday In India

The Buckingham Murders is a niche film targetted at high end multiplexes in metro cities. What's sad is that the support from the high end multiplexes is also not that strong. There is a Cinema Lovers Day being planned the coming Friday. If the mystery-thriller manages to match its opening day numbers on 2nd Friday and then builds on it over the 2nd weekend, the performance of the film won't seem as bad as it looks at the moment, and it may leg its way to the Rs 20 crore net mark as well.

The Buckingham Murders Is A Financially Safe Project

With a good non-theatrical deal with Netflix and the customary rebate from the UK government, The Buckingham Murders is a financially safe project. Film verdicts are however given based on how well it does at the box office. Kareena Kapoor Khan's next theatrical appearance is in Singham Again and the excitement for the movie among neutrals is palpable.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of The Buckingham Murders In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.20 crore 2 Rs 1.90 crore 3 Rs 2.10 crore 4 Rs 80 lakh Total Rs 6 crore in 4 days in India

About The Buckingham Murders

Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is a British-Indian Detective Inspector who has recently lost her child. While she is still grieving, she is asked to assist Detective Inspector Hardy on the case of a murdered 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire named Ishmeet, belonging from the Sikh community. While she is initially not keen on being part of the investigation, she ends up accompanying DI Hardy on the case. The prime suspect is of Islamic origin and the investigation becomes messier thanks to the strained relationship of the two immigrant communities.

Who is actually the culprit and what is the reason for the murder of the 10 year old? Watch The Buckingham Murders to find that out.

