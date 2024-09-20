The Buckingham Murders Box Office Collections Week 1: Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer mystery-thriller mints Rs 7.85 crore

The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, couldn't lure the audience much at the ticket window. The mystery-thriller ended its first week in single digits, which is not fair for a star like Kareena Kapoor Khan whose last film Crew opened with double-digits at the box office.

The Buckingham Murders Mints Rs 7.85 Crore In 1st Week, Fell Against Tumbbad Re-Release

The Hansal Mehta-directed movie has generated positive to mixed word of mouth from a section of audience. However, it didn't have mass appeal due to which the makers opted for a limited showcasing. Though the mystery-thriller garnered appreciation for Kareena Kapoor's performance, it failed miserably to click at the theatres.

After earning Rs 5.20 crore in its first weekend, The Buckingham Murders added Rs 2.65 crore in the weekdays to take its total cume to Rs 7.85 crore net at the Indian box office in the first week. While the new release faced wrath of its limited audience, its box office also suffered due to the re-release of Sohum Shah-Rahi Anil Barve film, Tumbbad.

The Buckingham Murders Is Financially Safe Project

The makers have signed a good non-theatrical deal with streaming giant, Netflix and bagged customary rebate from the UK Government, which makes it a financially safe project. Hansal Mehta has also confirmed in a recent interview that The Buckingham Murders has recovered its production cost and whatever the movie is doing at the theatres now is a bonus.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed 25 years in the Industry. Her next release is Singham Again, slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2024.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of The Buckingham Murders In India Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.20 crore 2 Rs 1.90 crore 3 Rs 2.10 crore 4 Rs 80 lakh 5 Rs 70 lakh 6 Rs 60 lakh 7 Rs 55 lakh (est.) Total Rs 7.85 crore in 7 days in India

About The Buckingham Murders

Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is a British-Indian Detective Inspector who has recently lost her child. While she is still grieving, she is asked to assist Detective Inspector Hardy on the case of a murdered 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire named Ishmeet, belonging from the Sikh community. While she is initially not keen on being part of the investigation, she ends up accompanying DI Hardy on the case. The prime suspect is of Islamic origin and the investigation becomes messier thanks to the strained relationship of the two immigrant communities.

Who is actually the culprit and what is the reason for the murder of the 10 year old? Watch The Buckingham Murders to find that out.

The Buckingham Murders In Theatres

The Buckingham Murders plays at a theatre near you. Do you plan to watch the movie in theatres? Do let us know.

