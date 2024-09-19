The Buckingham Murders: Hansal Mehta calls box office number discussions of Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘reductive conversation’: ‘It reduces it to mediocrity…’

Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders is currently in theatres with underwhelming box office numbers. This Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer has so far only managed to earn 6 crore in 4 days. The director recently spoke to DNA and revealed whether he gets involved in the discussions involving his film’s collections and his answer is every sensible filmmaker ever.

“It’s very reductive. I cannot participate in that reductive conversation. It reduces it to the mediocrity of the mind that is equating a film to its number,” Mehta said talking about how conversations are great outside the box office numbers involving Kareena’s performance and the film’s distinct setting.

Hansal Mehta added that he is very pleased with the way The Buckingham Murders has been received. “People have opinions and I might disagree with them. I may even get angry at some but at least, you have watched the film and you are talking about it. The fact that this film has opened up conversations about so many things, including Kareena the actor, is wonderful,” the 56-year-old shared.

The Buckingham Murders is a slow-burn thriller in the Broadchurch genre relying heavily on the English language with a few Hindi dialogues. While Hansal trusted its audiences, he decided to adhere to commercial demands of releasing an entirely Hindi dubbed version as well. It was Ekta Kapoor who made Hansal understand that considering Kareena Kapoor’s fan following, there is an audience that wants to see her even if it’s in this new avatar.

“Hence, the Hindi version will allow us to reach that audience. That was the rationale behind this. But as the last few days have proved, people have embraced the English version. It has gone beyond the expectations,” Hansal added. The filmmaker is thankful that the audiences have grown much more than makers and critics and it’s a good sign for cinema’s future.

Hansal learned this with Scam 1992 when that project was rejected by most platforms because it was assumed that a show on financial scam with a Gujarati character wouldn’t find its audiences. “The show proved the opposite. It was new for people and they embraced it. We create these convenient safety nets for ourselves only to be proved wrong,” Mehta signed off.

