Box Office: Captain America Brave New World approaches USD 400M amidst rising competition

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World registered a steady weekend at the global box office, earning USD 11.5 million worldwide and taking its global cume to USD 388.6 million. With a 35% drop from the previous weekend, the film has earned USD 185.4 million domestically and USD 203.2 million internationally. Given its current trajectory, Brave New World is expected to cross the USD 400 million mark within this week.

The Anthony Mackie starrer, however, is eyeing a lifetime global run of at least USD 425 to USD 450 million, a crucial figure for the USD 118 million budget film (minus marketing costs) to break even theatrically. Beginning this Friday, March 21, it will face Disney’s Snow White live-action remake starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, which will limit its reach. It’ll be interesting to see if CapAm can hold its ground alongside the highly anticipated feature.

For the uninitiated, the latest offering in the Captain America franchise sees Mackie’s Sam Wilson taking up the mantle of the titular superhero from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers following his departure. The film explores Wilson navigating the transition amid a high-intensity geopolitical crisis.

The film sees the return of familiar faces, including Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Liv Tyler reprising her role as Betty Ross, while Harrison Ford makes his MCU debut as President Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross. The film also introduces new adversaries that pose a global threat and test Wilson’s abilities as the new shield-wielding superhero.

Despite facing stiff competition at the box office from new releases like Jack Quaid’s Novocaine and Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender’s spy thriller Black Bag, Captain America: Brave New World has demonstrated solid staying power this weekend. It will look to replicate the same for at least a couple more weeks to achieve the aforementioned break-even number and then turn a profit.

Despite its unhurried performance, it has still outpaced the franchise’s debut installment, The First Avenger, reaffirming Marvel’s decision to position Sam Wilson as the new paladin while expanding the narrative into uncharted territory.