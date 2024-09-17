Top 7 South Indian sci-fi Movies: From Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT, Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD to Rajinikanth's 2.0 and more

Whether you are a fan of romcoms, action thrillers, or even family dramas, the South film industry is known for its exceptional stories, creative screenplays, and brilliant actors. The number of moviegoers attracted to South movies has increased over the past few years, particularly their science fiction films.

Pinkvilla curated a list of the Top 7 South Indian sci-fi Movies. If you are also looking for a great science fiction movie that will transport you to a different world and provide you with a top-notch cinematic experience, you have come to the right place. Here are the Top 7 South Indian sci-fi Movies you should binge-watch this weekend.

Top 7 South Indian sci-fi Movies

1. Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

Cast - Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Dishan Patani

Director - Nag Ashwin

Where to watch - Amazon Prime and Netflix

Talking about the Top South Indian sci-fi movies, we can not forget the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD that created history at the box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it is safe to say that the film changed how Indian cinema is perceived globally. Apart from Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Talking about the plot, the story of Kalki 2898 AD begins at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War. It marks the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. The story of Kalki 2898 AD begins after Lord Krishna entrusts Ashwatthama with protecting his final avatar.

Further, the film delves into how 6000 years later, the world becomes dreadful. Most people live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin and how hope arises in the form of an unborn baby. Will the baby be the answer to everyone’s problem? Will the baby survive and be able to help people? You will have to watch the film available on Amazon Prime in South languages and the Hindi dubbed version on Netflix to get your answers.

2. The Greatest of All Time (2024)

Cast - Thalapathy Vijay, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth Thyagarajan, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Sneha Prasanna, Premgi Amaren, and Yogi Babu

Director - Venkat Prabhu

Where to Watch: Yet to be released on OTT

Next is the latest Thalapathy Vijay’s film The Greatest of All Time. Directed by a renowned filmmaker, Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film was released on September 5, 2024. The GOAT revolves around a young field agent and spy who is leading a happy life with his wife and child in Delhi. Masquerading as a government employee, the man takes his family to Thailand for vacation. However, things change as circumstances lead him to face his past again, but this time, his blood stands against him.

The film is everything you would expect from a Thalapathy Vijay film, making it a must-watch South Indian sci-fi movie. The film's greatest asset is the stellar acting of the superstar who plays the dual role of a father and son. Interestingly, Trisha Krishnan and Shivakarthikeyan are also seen in special cameo roles in the film with many references to superstars like Ajith Kumar, Rajinikanth, and more.

3. Maanaadu (2021)

Cast - Silambarasan TR, SJ Surya, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Premgi Amaren, Anjena Kirti, and Priyadarshan

Director - Venkat Prabhu

Where to watch - Sony LIV

Have you ever heard about something called a time loop? Take it as someone re-experiencing a period on repeat. The next on the list of top 7 South Indian sci-fi movies is Silambarasan TR's Maandaadu. It focuses on a man and a cop trapped in a time loop on the day of the chief minister's public conference. Despite attempting to escape, the duo are forced to live the same day over and over again. Watch this amazing movie on Sony LIV.





4. Indru Netru Naalai (2015)

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Miya George, Karunakaran, Arya , V. Jayaprakash, Bagavathi Perumal

Director: R. Ravikumar

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

With an IMDb rating of 8/10, the next on the list has to be this amazing Tamil film named Indru Netru Naalai. The story is focused on Elango and Pulivetti who find a time machine and decide to use it for their benefit. While meddling with time, the duo prevent a gangster's death and this is how they end up in trouble. Directed by R. Ravikumar, Indru Netru Naala was released on June 26, 2015.

5. Kanam (2022)

Cast: Sharwanand, Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni, Ravi Raghavendra, and Nassar

Director: Shree Karthick

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Imagine what will happen when a musician and a scientist team up to invent a time machine to get things right. Kanam is an Indian time travel movie based on the same. Directed by Shree Karthick and bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film got positive reviews from critics and was an instant hit at the box office. It is worth mentioning that the Sharwanand starrer was shot in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. In Telugu, it was titled, Oke Oka Jeevitham.

6. 2.0 (2018)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson, Akshay Kumar, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Maya S Krishnan, Kalabhavan Shajohn

Director: S. Shankar

Where to watch: Sony LIV

2.0 is a 2018 Tamil 3D sci-fi action film directed by S. Shankar who also co-wrote the film with B. Jeyamohan and Madhan Karky. Rajinikanth's film is the second installment in the Enthiran film series and the sequel to Enthiran (2010). 2.0 features Rajinikanth in a triple role as Vaseegaran, Chitti the Robot, and Kutti, alongside Akshay Kumar as Pakshi Rajan (in his Tamil debut) and Amy Jackson as Nila, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and K. Ganesh appear in supporting roles. For people who love sci-fi Tamil movies, then 2.0 is a must-watch.



7. Awe! (2018)

Cast: Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Srinivas Avasarala, Murali Sharma

Director: Prasanth Varma

Where to watch: Netflix

Last but not least on the list of top 7 South Indian sci-fi movies is this woman-centric film called Awe! The plot is focused on a woman suffering from multiple personality disorder who experiences a lot of problems as she ends up playing the role of various characters which are nothing but the reflections of her life. Awe features Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Srinivas Avasarala, and Murali Sharma and is directed by Prasanth Varma.

With this, we have come to the end of Top 7 South Indian sci-fi movies. Let us know which one you picked to watch this weekend!

