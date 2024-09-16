The GOAT Box Office Collections 2nd Sunday: Thalapathy Vijay starrer breaks into Rs 400 crore worldwide club courtesy record-smashing Tamil Nadu run

Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT directed by Venkat Prabhu had an excellent weekend in Tamil Nadu, where it broke records. The collections of the film over the second weekend were way higher than Leo and Jailer in the state and with the excellent advances for the film even over the weekdays, it looks like The GOAT will emerge as the highest grossing Indian film in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The GOAT Is On A Record-Smashing Run In Tamil Nadu

The GOAT has collected a little under Rs 180 crore in Tamil Nadu. The all India cume of the film stands at around Rs 252 crore. The state of Karnataka and North India continued to contribute to the success of the movie while the Andhra states and Kerala witnessed a crash. The GOAT will target an India finish of over Rs 300 crore gross and that is a phenomenal achievement given two big southern circuits rejected the film. It only proves that Thalapathy Vijay has an enviable following in his home state.

The GOAT Stands At Rs 400 Crore Worldwide At The End Of 2nd Weekend

The GOAT continued its excellent run internationally. At the end of the second weekend, the collections of the film stand at Rs 147.50 crore. Coupled with the domestic gross collections, The GOAT has hit Rs 400 crore worldwide. The full run projections for the movie are at Rs 475 crore. While Rs 500 crore looks out of reach at the moment, it won't be surprising if it somehow reaches there.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Gross Collections Of The GOAT Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections 1 Rs 52.50 crore 2 Rs 29.50 crore 3 Rs 40 crore 4 Rs 39 crore 5 Rs 17.50 crore 6 Rs 13.25 crore 7 Rs 10.75 crore 8 Rs 8.50 crore 9 Rs 8.25 crore 10 Rs 15.50 crore 11 Rs 18 crore Total Rs 252.25 crore in 11 days in India

The Circuit Wise Collections Of The GOAT Are As Under

Tamil Nadu Rs 179.25 crore Karnataka Rs 25.75 crore Andhra States Rs 13.15 crore Kerala Rs 12.85 crore Hindi Belts Rs 21.25 crore

Watch The GOAT Trailer

About The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT follows the story of a young field agent and spy, MS Gandhi who lives with his wife and son in Delhi. Masquerading as a normal government employee, the man inadvertently takes his family to Thailand on a vacation.

However, a treacherous plan concocted by an adversary takes his life for a spin, leading to several changes in his life. The rest of the movie focuses on how Gandhi has to face his past once again, but this time, his blood stands against him.

The GOAT In Theatres

The GOAT plays at a theatre near you, worldwide. Have you watched The GOAT yet? If yes, what do you feel about it?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The GOAT Box Office Collections Extended 1st Week: Thalapathy Vijay starrer collects a staggering Rs 342 crore worldwide