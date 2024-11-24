The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, showed better trends on its second weekend than on the opening weekend. Tax relaxation in multiple states boosts its sales and drives its ship to a favorable end.

The Sabarmati Report records 2.5% growth in 2nd weekend, Taking cume to Rs 17 crore

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report witnessed a solid growth of 2.5% over its opening weekend and collected Rs 6.50 crore net in the second weekend.

After hitting Rs 11.25 crore in its opening week, the movie entered the second week by minting Rs 1.40 crore on Day 8. Further, it registered a 42% jump and collected Rs 2.45 crore net on Day 9. The movie witnessed another spike on Day 10 (Second Sunday), clocking Rs 2.71 crore.

The total cume of The Sabarmati Report reached Rs 17.81 crore net at the Indian box office. It remained the second choice this weekend after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 among the Hindi cine-goers.

The Sabarmati Report shows the potential of emerging as a success story

Opened to mixed word-of-mouth, The Sabarmati Report is doing well at the box office. However, it should have done better numbers had it received an extremely positive response from the critics and audience.

However, the way the Vikrant Massey starrer is performing at the ticket window definitely has some chance of emerging as a success story by the end of its theatrical run. The makers would have already generated good revenue by selling their digital rights, satellite rights, and music rights. It still has 10 more days to attract the crowd and remain stuck in the theatres until Allu Arjun's much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule is released.

Day-Wise Net India Collections Of The Sabarmati Report

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 11.25 crore Day 8 Rs 1.40 crore Day 9 Rs 2.45 crore Day 10 Rs 2.71 crore Total Rs 17.81 crore

Watch The Sabarmati Report Trailer

The Sabarmati Report Is Tax-Free In Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, And More

The Sabarmati Report has been exempted from entertainment tax in various Indian states, including Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh.

The Sabarmati Report In Theatres

The Sabarmati Report plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet? Do let us know.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

