Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly targets to cross Vettaiyan at worldwide box office

Superstar Ajith Kumar’s latest action-packed film, Good Bad Ugly, has made a resounding impact at the box office, captivating Tamil fans since its release on April 10. Opening with an impressive Rs 51 crore on its first day, the Adhik Ravichandran directorial featuring Trisha Krishnan as the female lead has continued to perform strongly both in India and overseas. Even as the holiday season ends and working days take over, Good Bad Ugly shows no sign of slowing down, positioning itself to potentially surpass Superstar Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan at the worldwide box office.

Released in 2024, Vettaiyan was an action drama directed by T. J. Gnanavel, which starred Superstar Rajinikanth as a senior police officer who accidentally kills an innocent person during a shootout. It went on to gross a solid Rs 240 crore during its lifetime run at the worldwide box office. As of the end of Tuesday, Good Bad Ugly had already earned Rs 227 crore, and with its current pace, it is expected to end its theatrical run around the same figure as Vettaiyan or even drive past it. Good Bad Ugly might potentially reach Rs 245 crore if other films don't put the brakes on its journey.

Looking at the current Tamil film releases, there are no major films scheduled for this Friday, which means Good Bad Ugly has a major opportunity to continue dominating the box office for a short while. However, competition is coming. On April 25, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's Thudarum will be released in Kerala, and while it’s expected to do well, it’s unlikely to have a huge impact on Good Bad Ugly unless Thudarum's Tamil version comes out with flying colors. But the more substantial competition might come on May 1 with the release of another Tamil superstar, Suriya’s Retro. This romantic action film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is anticipated to stir things up when its advance bookings open on April 27.

For now, Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly remains on track to cross significant milestones and continue making waves at the box office race. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether it can outshine Vettaiyan and set a new benchmark for Ajith’s films.

