Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Kerala Day 13: Naslen starrer sports drama continues TRIUMPHANT run; grosses Rs 1.25 crore on second Tuesday

Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen in the lead role along with an ensemble cast, is dominating the Malayalam box office these days. The Vishu 2025 release emerged as a big winner among the other releases. The Khalid Rahman directorial continues to witness a strong run even in its second week. The movie is all set for a long run, however, it will have to face a new release this weekend.

Alappuzha Gymkhana adds Rs 1.25 crore to the tally on Day 13

Bankrolled by Plan B Motion Pictures, Alappuzha Gymkhana recently grossed over the Rs 30 crore mark at the Kerala box office. The movie added Rs 1.50 crore to the tally on the second Monday. As per estimates, the sports-drama fetched another Rs 1.25 crore on the second Tuesday, taking the total cume to Rs 32.95 crore gross in the home state.

The movie will soon past the Rs 35 crore mark and then march towards its final leg at the box office. It will face a new release, Thudaum, starring Mohanlal, this weekend. It will be interesting to see how the Naslen starrer holds against the Mohanlal starrer.

Day-wise box office collections of Alappuzha Gymkhana are as follows:

Day-Wise Gross Kerala Collections Day 1 Rs 2.65 crore Day 2 Rs 2.70 crore Day 3 Rs 3.15 crore Day 4 Rs 3.40 crore Day 5 Rs 3.40 crore Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore Day 7 Rs 2.45 crore Day 8 Rs 2.25 crore Day 9 Rs 2.30 crore Day 10 Rs 2.25 crore Day 11 Rs 2.75 crore Day 12 Rs 1.50 crore Day 13 Rs 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 32.95 crore

Alappuzha Gymkhana in cinemas now

Alappuzha Gymkhana is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

