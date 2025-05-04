Thunderbolts India Box Office Day 4 Trends: Marvel's Superhero movie set to record slight growth on Sunday

Marvel's latest release, Thunderbolts, is underperforming at the Indian box office. The Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and Wyatt Russell starrer opened to a lukewarm response and the same seems to continue on its Day 4, despite recording a nominal growth.

Thunderbolts sees minimal growth; inches closer to Rs 15 crore mark

The superhero movie kicked off its box office journey with an average opening of Rs 3.75 crore. It further dipped on Day 2 and collected Rs 2.25 crore. It gained some traction on Day 3 and posted a modest figure of Rs 4 crore. According to the estimates, the movie will see a slight spike in collections today and is expected to collect around Rs 4.20 crore on Day 4.

Currently standing at Rs 10 crore net mark, Thunderbolts is likely to wrap its first weekend at Rs 14.20 crore net at the Indian box office.

The MCU movie will cross the Rs 15 crore mark tomorrow and then will march towards the Rs 25 crore mark. The fate of Thunderbolts will depend on its hold in the weekdays. If it manages to trend well, the movie will sail through a successful theatrical run.

It is facing a tough time at the box office, majorly due to the unavailability of any major Avengers’ star in the cast. Audience seems more interested in other releases this weekend with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 being the priority.

Thunderbolts in cinemas

Thunderbolts is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

