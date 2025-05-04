Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn starrer earns big on its opening weekend, nets Rs 20 crore on Sunday

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Raid 2 is the latest venture to come out of Hindi cinema, led by a promising cast, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Saurabh Shukla, and Vaani Kapoor. Just like its 2018 prequel, Raid, this thriller is also helmed by director Raj Kumar Gupta. This much-hyped theater release has completed four days of its run on a positive note.

Benefiting from the legacy of the prequel, the hype for Raid 2 started showing results in pre-sales only. Following its release on May 1, the Ajay Devgn starrer opened with Rs 19.25 crore on Thursday, making it the third-biggest Bollywood opener this year. On its recent Saturday, the film saw a good growth to Rs 17.75 crore compared to the previous weekday.

On Day 4, Raid 2 had its highest single-day net collection at the box office, with a Sunday collection of Rs 20 crore. This Sunday marks the end of the 4-day extended opening weekend of the film, which totals Rs 69.15 crore.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 19.25 crore Day 2 Rs 12.15 crore Day 3 Rs 17.75 crore Day 4 Rs 20 crore Total Rs 69.15 crore

While the Raid sequel has performed extraordinarily in its opening weekend, the overall success or failure in its lifetime can be indicated once the first week, including the upcoming weekdays, ends.

This latest Ajay Devgn movie right now stands just a few steps away from the Rs 70 crore mark while riding on a mixed to positive word-of-mouth coming from the critics as well as the neutral audience. Despite being a success, the film's prequel didn’t cross the Rs 100 crore mark, which looks like a great possibility in favor of Raid 2. If it is sustained at the box office on weekdays, the end of the week might see the film in the vicinity of Rs 100 crore in India net for sure.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

