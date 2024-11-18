Singham Again Day 18 Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs 1.70 crore; Aims at Simmba's lifetime collection

Singham Again, headlined by Ajay Devgn, is among the latest releases in Hindi cinema. With its ensemble star cast including Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor, the cop actioner continues to pull the audience to cinema halls after its third weekend, though there was an expected dip in business on the third Monday at the box office.

Singham Again Collected Rs 1.70 Crore On Day 18; Witnesses 45% Drop From Friday

Singham Again witnessed a slow run at the box office in India on its third Monday. The cop actioner earned in the range of Rs 1.70 crore net on Day 18, bringing its cume collection to Rs 223.95 crore net. The third installment of the Singham franchise witnessed a 45 per cent drop on Monday as compared to last Friday's collection which was Rs 3 crore net.

Ajay Devgn-starrer earned Rs 163.75 crore net in its opening week in India. In the second week, Rohit Shetty's directorial Rs 47.50 crore, followed by Rs 11 crore in the third weekend.

Total Net Collections of Singham Again In India Are Here:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 163.75 crore Day 8 Rs 8.00 crore Day 9 Rs 12.00 crore Day 10 Rs 14.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4 crore Day 12 Rs 3.5 crore Day 13 Rs 3 crore Day 14 Rs 2.75 crore Day 15 Rs 3 crore Day 16 Rs 3.5 crore Day 17 Rs 4.5 crore Day 18 Rs 1.70 crore (Estimates) Total Rs 223.95 crore (Estimates) in 18 days

Singham Again Eyeing Rs 250 Crore In India

As far as the Indian box office is concerned, Singham Again is expected to earn in the Rs 240-Rs 250 crore net range in domestic markets. The cop drama surpassed the lifetime collection of Fighter in India on the 12th day along with its rival release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on its 13th day. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer collected a little over Rs 200 crore net this year.

For the uninitiated, Stree 2 holds the top spot in highest-grossing movies from the Rs 200 crore club in India. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film earned Rs 585 crore.

Talking of Singham Again, the film will be aiming to top the lifetime collections of Simmba, which earned approx. Rs 240 crore in India. With this, Singham Again has a shot at becoming the highest-grossing film of the cop universe, followed by Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

All About Singham Again

Singham Again is the third installment of the Singham franchise. Ajay Devgn is playing the role of DCP Bajirao Singham and Kareena Kapoor is cast as his wife, Avni Kamat. Arjun Kapoor plays Danger Lanka, the main antagonist.

Singham Again in Theatres

Singham Again is running in theaters near you now. You can book your tickets for the movies from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. Did you watch Singham Again in theatres? If yes, how did you find it to be?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

