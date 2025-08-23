Saiyaara created history, becoming only the third Indian film ever to surpass GBP 3 million at the United Kingdom box office. The YRF musical collected GBP 19K on its sixth Friday, pushing its total gross to GBP 3.008 million. The film currently ranks as the third-highest-grossing Indian film in the UK, just behind Pathaan (GBP 4.38 million) and Jawan (GBP 3.10 million). It is on track to overtake Jawan as early as Monday, thereby climbing to second place on the all-time list.

Advertisement

The Box Office Collections of Saiyaara in the United Kingdom are as follows:

Week One - GBP 543,000

Week Two - GBP 1,017,000 (RECORD)

Week Three - GBP 834,000 (RECORD)

Week Four - GBP 414,000 (RECORD)

Week Five - GBP 179,000

6th Friday - GBP 19,000

Total - GBP 3,008,000

Saiyaara has enjoyed a phenomenal run at the UK box office, highlighted by the fact that it holds three weekly records to its name. Even in its fifth week, when it faced stiff competition from two major releases, War 2 and Coolie, Saiyaara still managed the second-highest fifth week ever for an Indian film. Judging by the way its sixth week has begun, it is poised to set another weekly record, possibly more to come.

Overseas as a whole, the film has performed exceptionally well, grossing USD 19 million so far. The UK has emerged as its biggest territory, followed closely by the UAE. There was a time when the UK was the leading overseas market for Bollywood films. It saw a decline in the 2010s, falling behind the US, UAE, and even Australia. Lately, the market has come back from the dead, making a recovery, with most films doing well, but none did it like Saiyaara, which has brought back the flavour of a bygone era.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Coolie Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer Stops Bleeding, Finds Stability on 2nd Friday