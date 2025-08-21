Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi summoned for referring to a judge as 'mamu', asked to appear in Pune Court

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 has its own loyal fan base who have been eagerly awaiting its release. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago, and it received a positive response from the audience. As viewers wait for the film to be shown on big screens, a recent report claims that Jolly LLB has encountered difficulties. It is said that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have been summoned by the Pune Court.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi summoned by Pune court

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, a petition was filed by Pune-based lawyers Wazed Khan Bidkar and Ganesh Mhaske, seeking a ban on Jolly LLB 3. In their view, the film depicts the legal profession in a derogatory manner and insults the judiciary. They strongly objected to the use of the word "mamu" in a dialogue referring to a judge.

As a result, a Pune court has issued notices to Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi and summoned them to appear before the court on August 28, 2025.

Wazed Khan Bidkar told ETV Bharat, "The teaser of the film, Jolly LLB 3, has been released, and actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have promoted it by wearing lawyers' bands (bows). Due to this, the image of lawyers has been tarnished through electronic media, and the legal profession has been insulted in the film."

Advertisement

Subsequently, they approached the civil court to seek a restraining order against the film. Judge JG Pawar has summoned the producers and actors of the film to appear before the court on 28 August.

About Jolly LLB 3

Along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Jolly LLB 3 features Saurabh Shukla. The actor plays the role of Judge Sunderlal Tripathi. It also stars Huma and Annu Kapoor in important roles.

Jolly LLB 3 serves as a sequel to Jolly LLB 2, which starred Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. Jolly LLB, the first installment of the series, was led by Arshad Warsi and Amrita Rao. The upcoming film will hit the screens on September 19, 2025.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar confirms Jolly LLB 3 is based on a true story, calls Arshad Warsi 'lovely lad'