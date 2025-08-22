Top 5 Highest Grossing Indian Movies Of 2025 So Far: Chhaava retains the throne; Coolie settles for 3rd spot and War 2 occupies 4th position

2025 has been a dull year for the Indian movie industry so far, with no giant blockbuster, outside Chhaava and Saiyaara. The two August biggies, Coolie and War 2 have disappointed at the box office, but they have still made it to the list of the top 5 highest grossing Indian movies of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Coolie is stationed at the 3rd position while War 2 has taken the 4th spot. Sitaare Zameen Par sits at the 5th spot but Mahavatar Narsimha should replace it by the end of this week.

The Highest Grossing Indian Movies Of 2025 At The Worldwide Box Office Are As Under

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross 1 Chhaava Rs 783 crore 2 Saiyaara Rs 555 crore (in 36 days) 3 Coolie Rs 425 crore appx (in 9 days) 4 War 2 Rs 305 crore appx (in 9 days) 5 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 268 crore

Coolie And War 2 Will Remain On 3rd And 4th Respectively Till Kantara 2 Releases

Coolie and War 2 have steam enough to add around Rs 45-55 crore gross to their tally. Both movies will continue to stay where they are, till the arrival of Kantara: Chapter 1. Kantara: Chapter 1 has a very good chance to emerge as the highest grossing Indian movie of 2025 at the worldwide box office. But nothing can be said for certain. We still don't know whether the euphoria for the Kantara sequel is as high as a sequel to an all time blockbuster movie should be. Other movies in contention to be in the top 5 list are Thama, Dhurandhar and The Raja Saab. There are rumours that The Raja Saab will release in 2026 January, but there is no absolute surety.

2025 May Have No Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide Grosser

It is likely that there will be no Rs 1000 crore grossers at the box office this year after 2 in 2023 (Pathaan, Jawan) and 1 in 2024 (Pushpa 2: The Rule). 2024's number can go up to 2 if 3D charges are added to Kalki 2898 AD. If that is added, Mahavatar Narsimha, with the 3D charges, sits at around Rs 280 crore gross.

War 2 And Coolie In Theatres

