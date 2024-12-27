Year Ender 2024: Top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood movies at worldwide box office; Thalapathy Vijay proves that he is THE GOAT

Tamil cinema gave us multiple memorable movies this year. It's time to revisit the box office performances of the films that succeeded in attracting footfalls at the ticket window. Pinkvilla presents the top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood movies at the worldwide box office.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time bagged the title of the highest-grossing Kollywood movie globally this year. The Venkat Prabhu directorial grossed around Rs 456 crore worldwide and emerged as a successful venture at the box office.

The second spot belongs to Amaran, a war biopic drama starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. Its tear-jerking story not only stormed the box office but also made the audience cry. The film collected Rs 335 crore worldwide, establishing Sivakarthikeyan as a bankable star in Tamil cinema.

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan met with mixed-bag reactions, which curtailed its business. However, the movie managed to secure the third spot among the top-grossers of Tamil cinema this year. It collected Rs 240 crore worldwide. Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer Maharaja rests at the fourth spot with a global box office collection of Rs 190 crore (expected), including China Collections. It was a blockbuster at the Tamil Nadu box office. Check out the complete list below.

Top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood movies of 2024 Worldwide are as follows:

S. No. Movie Gross Collection (CR in INR) 1 The Goat 456 2 Amaran 335 3 Vettaiyan 240 4 Maharaja 190 expected including China 5 Raayan 153 6 Indian 2 151 7 Aranmanai 4 101 8 Kanguva 96 9 Ayalaan 80 10 Captain Miller 73

What is your favorite Kollywood movie of 2024? Tell us in the comments. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

