Pushpa vs Pushpa 2: Comparing Allu Arjun-led last two blockbusters at Hindi box office

Pan India star Allu Arjun has just delivered an All-time Blockbuster at the Hindi box office. Here's taking a look at the box office comparison of Pushpa and Pushpa 2 in Hindi.

Pushpa vs Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Comparison: First Day, First Weekend, First Week, and Lifetime

Released on December 17, 2021, Pushpa: The Rise took an opening of Rs 3.35 crore net at the Hindi box office. It was released without any promotions in the North belt on an estimated screen count of 1450. It minted Rs 13 crore in its opening weekend, followed by Rs 27.25 crore net by the end of its first week. The Sukumar-directed mass action drama grew manifolds in Hindi and collected a massive Rs 108.25 crore net in the North circuit.

Three years later, Allu Arjun and Sukumar returned with their sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which stormed the box office left, right, and center. It took an earth-shattering opening of Rs 65 crore net in Hindi, emerging as the biggest opener of all time.

Further, it smashed a massive Rs 261 crore in its extended opening weekend of four days. The movie ended its extended first week (eight days) at Rs 389 crore and is still running in cinemas with a strong hold even after 30 days of release. Currently, its cume stands at Rs 713.50 crore net in Hindi, while it is racing towards the Rs 750 crore mark in full run.

Pushpa 2 set to earn 591% more than Pushpa's lifetime in Hindi

The sequel recorded a massive 1840% jump in comparison to the opening day of Pushpa Part 1: The Rise. As per estimates, Pushpa 2 will end up doing 591% more business than the previous part in its entire run at the Hindi box office.

Both movies turned out to be huge blockbusters in the North circuit, establishing Allu Arjun as one of the biggest Pan India stars.

Pushpa vs Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Comparison

Particulars Pushpa Pushpa 2 First Day Rs 3.35 crore Rs 65 crore First Weekend (3 days) Rs 13 crore Rs 184 crore First Week (7 days) Rs 27.25 crore Rs 368 crore Lifetime Rs 108.25 crore Rs 750 crore (exp)

