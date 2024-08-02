Ulajh Box Office Collections Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah film finds itself in ULJHAN; collects meager Rs 1 crore

The Janhvi Kapoor-led Ulajh, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, registered a poor opening at the box office. The thriller drama co-starring Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyan Chang, and Rajesh Tailang failed to make any impact on its opening day. The movie disappointed with an estimated opening of Rs 1 crore net in India.

Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh clocks Rs 1 crore in India on the opening day

The thriller drama couldn't lure the audience and failed to draw much of the crowd to the theatres. The movie could only clock a meager Rs 1 crore net at the Indian box office. Ulajh released on a screen count of 750 in a clash with Ajay Devgn's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, while the previous week's releases are still playing in the theatres.

Although other releases have not impacted its business, the Janhvi Kapoor starrer is entangled in its own demerits. Moreover, the average public reception acted as a final nail in the coffin and curtailed its way to the ticket window.

Ulajh recorded the 2nd lowest opening for Janhvi Kapoor

While the last release of Janhvi Kapoor, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi benefited from Cinema Lovers Day and managed to get an opening of Rs 6.75 crore at the Indian box office. Ulajh ended up making its place among her lowest openers. Janhvi Kapoor's Mili opened at Rs 40 lakh and is still her lowest opener, while Ulajh takes the unwanted second-lowest spot.

The Sudhanshu Saria-directed movie couldn't even topple the opening day business of Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's 2021 movie Roohi, which had an opening of Rs 2.73 crore.

Bankrolled by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh would have shown a scope to improve in the long run if it had opened to positive word of mouth. As for now, the movie is a nightmare that is best to be forgotten.

About Ulajh

Ulajh is the story of Suhana Bhatia (Janhvi Kapoor), an IFS (Indian Foreign Services) Officer who comes from a family of patriots. She has been appointed as Deputy High Commissioner of the High Commission of India in London. Most of her colleagues despise her for the fact that she got a position as high as DHC so easily, very likely because of her rich family history.

After about 3 months, she gets romantically involved with a man who introduces himself as Nakul (Gulshan Devaiah), a Michelin Star chef. Everything is going well for her personally and professionally until something happens that makes her personal life, professional and her professional life, personal.

How will Suhana get herself out of the mess? How is the mess linked to her work, and is it a matter of national security? Watch Ulajh to find that out.

