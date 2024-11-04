The two Diwali releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has scored strong numbers in their opening weekend, with a combined box office total a little under Rs 210 crore. While Singham Again scored around Rs 110 crore through the 3-day run, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clocked approximately Rs 100 crore through the first weekend. Both the films have recorded career-best weekend for the two leads, Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan, as also the two directors, Rohit Shetty and Anees Bazmee.

The first-weekend business of Singham Again is the second best of 2024 after the Amar Kaushik directed Stree 2 led by Shraddha Kapoor and Rakummar Rao, which clocked Rs 193 crore over the 4-day extended weekend. The three-day total of Stree 2 also stood at a strong number of Rs 136 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has clocked the third biggest weekend of 2024 after Stree 2 and Singham Again. There has been self-buying for both the films through the opening weekend, but even without the buyings, the two films would occupy the same spot on the list i.e. second and third biggest of the year after Stree 2.

The three-day results are promising, especially for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is a small film with controlled budget and is set to secure hit or super hit verdict by the end of its run. The Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand film, Fighter takes the fourth spot with an 3-day opening total of Rs 85 crore, followed by Ajay Devgn and Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller, Shaitaan.

Here’s a look at the top opening weekend of 2024

Stree 2: Rs 193.00 crore (4-day weekend)

Singham Again: Rs 111.50 crore (Expected)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Rs 100 crore (Expected)

Fighter: Rs 111.50 crore (4-day Weekend)

Kalki 2898 AD: Rs 68.50 crore

Shaitaan: Rs 54.50 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Rs 39.75 crore (4-day weekend)

Bad Newz: Rs 29.85 crore

Crew: Rs 29.75 crore

Devara: Rs 26.50 crore

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Rs 26.50 crore

Article 370: Rs 22.00 crore (Aided by National Cinema Day)

Maidaan: Rs 21.20 crore (4-day weekend)

Chandu Champion: Rs 20.75 crore

Munjya: Rs 19.75 crore

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rs 18.00 crore

Jigra: Rs 16.50 crore

Khel Khel Mein: Rs 15.00 crore (4-day weekend)

Veda: Rs 12.60 crore (4-day weekend)

Mr & Mrs Mahi: Rs 11.30 crore (Aided by National Cinema Day)

