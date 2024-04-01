Crew box office collections: Fly off with USD 3 million Weekend Overseas

Crew is off to a flying start overseas, raking in close to USD 3 million over the weekend. This marks the second-best start for a Bollywood film this year, trailing only behind Fighter. The overseas start is around 50 per cent higher than Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, while India's performance of both films is quite similar in the first weekend.

Crew benefitted from the Easter holidays in most of the markets. However, the benefit is offset by the ongoing Ramadan month which which sees reduced attendance from Muslim demographics – a significant segment of the overseas audience, particularly in territories like the Middle East and the United Kingdom. Also, the United Kingdom is not optimum during the Easter weekend and generally following weekdays see better returns. The film will see strong holds on Monday and Tuesday in markets due to Easter, which should push it over/under USD 4 million in five days.

Speaking of the top performers, all main markets performed well for the film. The United States was the biggest contributor with nearly USD 900K weekend and Canada complimented well with CAD 700K. Australia had a strong opening of AUD 475K. Middle East posted USD 575K which is a superb number during Ramadan month. The United Kingdom also did well with GBP 210K in a historically slow Easter weekend frame on top of Pre-Eid period. Weekdays will see big numbers here.

The overseas box office collections of Crew for the first weekend are as follows:

United States - USD 880,000

Canada - USD 520,000

Middle East - USD 575,000 Approx

Australia - USD 315,000

New Zealand - USD 85,000

United Kingdom - USD 265,000

Rest of Europe - USD 85,000

Rest of World - USD 125,000

Total - USD 2,850,000

