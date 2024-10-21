Jigra India Box Office Collections Day 11: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's prison-break actioner earns Rs 55 lakh

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role along with Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa, saw a massive drop on its second Monday. The Vasan Bala-directed Prison Break action-drama minted in the vicinity of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 55 lakh on its 11th day of release.

Jigra Mints Rs 55 Lakh On Second Monday, Eyeing Rs 32 Crore Finish

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Jigra couldn't lure the audience much. The action-drama managed to earn Rs 21.95 crore in its first week and then collected Rs 4.60 crore in the second weekend. The movie saw an expected drop on its second Monday and collected around Rs 55 lakh. The total cume of Jigra currently stands slightly above Rs 27 crore net in India.

The Vasan Bala movie met with mixed to negative word of mouth, which instantly impacted its business. Moreover, the makers couldn't generate enough excitement among the audience with its promotional assets. Looking at the trends at which Jigra is performing, the movie will end up collecting in the range of Rs 32 crore to Rs 33 crore net in India.

Jigra Is Box Office Disappointment But A Financially Safe Project

Though Jigra turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office, it is a financially safe project. The makers have already cracked a good deal for its music, digital and satellite rights. Whatever be the box office verdict of Jigra, the Alia Bhatt movie has recovered its production cost.

The movie is doing well in foreign territories, where it has grossed more than Rs 17 crore. It is expected to end its worldwide theatrical run somewhere around Rs 58 crore.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Jigra Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 5.50 crore 4 Rs 1.65 crore 5 Rs 1.40 crore 6 Rs 1.25 crore 7 Rs 1.15 crore 8 Rs 1 crore 9 Rs 1.70 crore 10 Rs 1.90 crore 11 Rs 55 Lakh Total Rs 27.10 crore net in 11 days in India

About Jigra

Satya (Alia Bhatt) and Ankur (Vedang Raina) are orphans. Satya, being the elder one, is overprotective of her brother and acts more like a parent to him. They live with a rich and powerful relative. Satya never feels like she or her brother is a part of their family.

Ankur is a programmer. He is good friends with Kabir, the son of Satya, the relative Ankur and Ankur live with. They go to Hanshi Dao, an island in Southeast Asia, to pitch a business idea. One night, when Ankur and Kabir are returning to their hotel rooms, they get caught by the local police. Kabir is the one with the drugs, but it is Ankur who gets wrongly implicated, much thanks to Kabir's powerful father. Ankur is given a life sentence.

It is now up to Satya to save her innocent brother from being electrocuted in the Hanshi Dao prison. Will she be able to save her brother? Watch Jigra to find that out.

