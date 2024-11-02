The two Diwali releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, have taken excellent openings on Friday, collectively raking in a sum of Rs 71.00 crore. It’s the biggest opening day collection ever in the history of Hindi Cinema, and this has happened despite a split in the Diwali holiday. Singham Again, with an opening of Rs 38.00 crore to 38.50 crore, has emerged the second biggest opener of the year after Stree 2, which opened at Rs 54.50 crore in a 3-way clash with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the other hand is the third biggest opener of the year, after Stree 2 and Singham Again, and both the films are on a healthy wicket after the first day business. The Kartik Aaryan starrer has collected Rs 32.50 crore on Friday. Due to the controlled costs, Bhool Bhuliayaa 3 is on a better spot as the strong opening day and a near Rs 100 crore opening weekend in itself will seal the HIT verdict at the box office.

Singham Again on the other hand got hit by the clash, as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 proved to be a much bigger competitor than what one imaged. In a solo release, it was poised to open around the Rs 55 crore mark, whereas BB 3 was aiming a Rs 45 crore opening if solo on the same date. Both the films will score phenomenal opening weekends, and it’s then on the crucial Monday and Tuesday test to see how far they land.

The box office of 2024 has been the not-so-good story as after the top 3 spots, the fourth and fifth biggest opener of the year – Kalki 2898 AD and Fighter - are just a little above the Rs 20 crore mark. Here’s a look at top openings of the year.

Top Opening Day Box Office of 2024

Stree 2: Rs 54.50 crore

Singham Again: Rs 38.00 crore (Expected)*

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Rs 32.50 crore (Expected)*

Kalki 2898 AD: Rs 21.25 crore

Fighter: Rs 20.75 crore

Shaitaan: Rs 15.00 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Rs 15 crore*

Crew: Rs 9.50 crore

Bad Newz: Rs 8.35 crore

Devara: Rs 7.50 crore

Mr. & Mrs Mahi: Rs 6.75 crore (National Cinema Day)

Vedaa: Rs 6.50 crore

Khel Khel Mein: Rs 5.75 crore

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Rs 6.50 crore

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rs 5.50 crore

Article 370: Rs 5.25 crore (National Cinema Day)

Chandu Champion: Rs 4.75 crore*

Jigra: Rs 4.50 crore

Yudhra: Rs 4.50 crore (National Cinema Day)

Maidaan: Rs 4.25 crore

Yodha: Rs 4.10 crore*

Munjya: Rs 4.00 crore

Crakk: Rs 4.00 crore

Sarfira: Rs 2.50 crore

Srikanth: Rs 2.25 crore

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Rs 1.75 crore

The Buckingham Murders: Rs 1.20 crore

Ulajh: Rs 1.15 crore

