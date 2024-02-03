Fighter Box Office 2nd Friday: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone film netts Rs 5.40 crores on day 9 in India

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others registered the best hold of its run on day 9 in India with collections almost identical to day 8. While the non-national chains and small national chains were slightly down from Thursday, the top national chains observed a growth of around 10 percent. With collections of around Rs 5.25-5.50 crores nett on day 9, the total collections of Fighter are slightly over Rs 145 crores.

Fighter Will Be Breaching Rs 150 Crores Nett In India On Day 10

Fighter will be breaching the Rs 150 crore nett India mark on day 10, that is on its second Saturday. This number had to ideally be breached over the extended first weekend, given its costs and expectations. The Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone aerial actioner is targetting a lifetime total of around Rs 180-190 crores nett in India if it continues to hold as well as it has, over its second Friday. The good hold has come too late in the day when the fate has more or less been sealed.

Fighter Is Looking At Overall Recoveries Of Around Rs 300 Crores

Fighter, with an India theatrical share of around Rs 85 crores after commission, international theatrical share of Rs 40 crores after commission (expected) and close to Rs 175 crores from non-theatrical revenues, is looking at overall recoveries of around Rs 300 crores. While no one associated with the film stands to lose, it will always be recalled as a film that never met its true theatrical potential.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Fighter In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 23 crores 2 Rs 38.50 crores 3 Rs 26 crores 4 Rs 27 crores 5 Rs 7.25 crores 6 Rs 6.50 crores 7 Rs 6.15 crores 8 Rs 5.50 crores 9 Rs 5.40 crores Total Rs 145.30 crores nett in 9 days

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. Minni (Deepika Padukone) is a helicopter pilot part of Patty's team who has her own battles to fight. Rocky (Anil Kapoor) is the CEO of the special team Air Dragons.

