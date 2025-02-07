Box Office Comparison: Sky Force vs Fighter vs Sooryavanshi's India net collections; Who is the winner?
Analyzing the box office collections of Sky Force, Fighter, and Sooryavanshi based on net earnings in India. Starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, Sky Force is the latest release.
Hindi cinema has witnessed a transformation in its action genre over the years. After the era dominated by romantic comedies and intense thrillers, audiences have watched the reinvention of the action genre. Bollywood is exploring its sub-genres like aerial and cop-actioners these days. Movies such as Sooryavanshi, Fighter, and the latest release Sky Force are some examples of this exciting evolution. Let's go through how these movies have performed at the box office in India.
Sky Force vs Fighter vs Sooryavanshi: Who Wins The Game?
SKY FORCE
Backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sky Force is expected to earn Rs 110 crore net in India by the end of its theatrical run. Based on India's first airstrike, the 2025 aerial actioner stars Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya as the leads.
FIGHTER
Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter was among the highest grossing movies of Bollywood last year. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the 2024 aerial actioner fetched a lifetime business of Rs 200 crore net in India back then.
SOORYAVANSHI
Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi collected Rs 196 crore net in India as its lifetime earnings. Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the 2021 film was the fourth installment of the Cop Universe. The cop actioner also featured Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprising their roles from Singham and Simmba respectively.
If we look at the collections of these movies, Fighter is a clear winner. However, this is to note that Sooryavanshi was released with 50 percent occupancies during Covid times. The business of the 2021 cop actioner doesn't justify how well it did back then. If not for COVID, Akshay and Katrina-starrer would have grossed Rs 300 crore perhaps.
In terms of verdict, Fighter was an average grosser. Sooryavanshi emerged as a hit and Sky Force is a disaster.
Box Office Performances Of Sky Force, Fighter, And Sooryavanshi Are As Follows:
|Movies
|Net Collections In India
|Sky Force
|Rs 110 crore (expected)
|Fighter
|Rs 200 crore
|Sooryavanshi
|Rs 196 crore
