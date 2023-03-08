Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Final Advance: Ranbir Kapoor- Shraddha Kapoor's rom-com set to take a GOOD start

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor led rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, releases in theatres today. The film has got the right amount of buzz and excitement going for it. The advance bookings which opened on the 5th of March, have seen nice momentum and that, coupled with unanimously positive early reviews, should help the film open well. The film should also get a slight boost in its collections, thanks to the auspicious festival of Holi that will be witnessed in different parts of the country. The current can vary from state to state as few states like Maharashtra already celebrated Holi on the 7th of March, 2023. Regardless, it should be a good day at the box office, which will set the base for a strong weekend.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Sells 73,000 Tickets In National Chains Before Release

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has sold 73,000 tickets in 3 national chains till the day of release. The number of tickets sold in national chains are higher than the likes of Vikram Vedha, Laal Singh Chaddha and JugJugg Jeeyo but are lower than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2 and 83. Considering that the film is pitched as a rom-com, a genre that has relatively fewer takers, the numbers can be termed reasonably good. The glowing initial reviews, coupled with the Holi benefit, should help the film take an opening of around Rs 13 - 15 crores nett. The film can get the momentum that it requires by Friday evening and it should hopefully be enough to help the film sail through.

Ranbir Kapoor And Luv Ranjan Are The Best Picks To Revive The Rom-Com Genre In India

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has a big job in its hands and it is to revive a genre that somewhat has stopped working for most Indian cinegoers. There's no one better than Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan to take the onus of delivering an absolute winner in this genre and potentially even reviving it for other filmmakers, as they have done it on numerous occasions in the past with their respective films. Every asset of the film has got a thumbs up from its target audience and one can only hope that all the positive pre-release buzz converts into a strong theatrical performance.

You can watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at a theatre near you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review: A modern Love Story that celebrates Family Emotions with lot of Comedy